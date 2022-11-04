PM condoles the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. Shri Modi has also announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.









The Prime Minister’s office tweeted;





“Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM”









