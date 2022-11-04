Pharma/Vaccine Exec Brad Thompson Joins Fuld & Company as Advisory Board Member

Fuld & Company, a fast-growing research, analytics, and advisory business, today announced the appointment of Brad Thompson to the role of Advisory Board Member. In this role, Brad will advise Fuld’s teams and clients from the Health and Life Sciences industries, and support their portfolio of solutions, including market and business research, competitive intelligence, thought leadership, data analytics, strategic insights, and shared services.

Brad is a well-known commercial leader and influencer in the pharmaceuticals industry, especially in the fields of Infectious diseases, Immunology, and Vaccines. During his tenure at top pharmaceutical firms such as Pfizer and Merck, Brad was an integral part of the commercial introduction of blockbuster brands. He is a results-oriented leader with a strong track record of developing franchise and brand strategies, as well as building marketing and sales teams in the pharmaceutical industry to optimize new and challenging opportunities.

Based in Philadelphia, PA, Brad holds an MBA from the Fairleigh Dickinson University and a BA in Economics from University of Pittsburgh.

“Joining Fuld & Company is an exciting opportunity for me to work with global leaders in research, analytics, and intelligence,” says Brad. “During the past 20+ years, I have contributed to the launch of several crucial pharmaceutical brands resulting in millions of saved lives. I plan to leverage that experience to help Fuld’s biotech and pharma clients successfully bring their own products to market. I’m eager to work with the talented team of consultants and researchers at Fuld to help these companies develop the right products and reach the patients that need them most.”

Alok Tayal, Chairman of Fuld & Company adds, “Fuld is growing rapidly, and our success is driven by our ability to provide sector-specialized services that contribute to our clients’ revenue growth. In addition, it helps our clients compete better in the marketplace, develop new markets, connect effectively with their customers and uplift their margins. Brad’s passion for healthcare, his experience with the world’s foremost pharmaceutical companies, and his deep industry knowledge, make him an ideal Advisory Board member to help propel our clients’ success.”

About Fuld & Company

Fuld & Company is a competitive strategy consultancy that helps clients anticipate competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions and develop or refine robust business strategies. Through research and evidence-based analysis, Fuld & Company delivers sound expertise to solve complex and tactical challenges for its Global Fortune 1,000 clients. Fuld & Company has been a pioneer in competitive strategy consulting for over 40 years, and its leaders have been recognized by top-tiered publications such as Fortune, Harvard Business Review & Fast Company.

www.fuld.com