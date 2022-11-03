National Healthy Skin Month is a Time for Education

National Healthy Skin Month is now underway.

“During November, the medical community, especially dermatologists, brings attention to proper skincare,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Health and Wisdom in Missouri. “Good skincare regimens help keep your skin healthy looking and radiant.

“Now is the time to visit your doctor if you have any concerns about your skin,” Collinwood added. “You can also find great information online about how you should take care of your skin.”

The American Academy of Dermatology Association provides tips and videos on the right way to keep your skin looking great, including:

Face Washing 101

How to treat large facial pores

How to control oil skin

Protect your skin from the sun

“There are many things you can do for your skin,” Collinwood said. “Everyone wants to look their best.”

Health and Wisdom makes topical Magnesium products that help soothe muscles and improve the health and appearance of the skin.

“Many people use our transdermal Magnesium products for aching muscles,” Collinwood said. “But Magnesium also helps reduce skin inflammation, which is the cause of many skin conditions.

“Taking a Magnesium bath can reduce inflammation which helps relieve dry and itchy skin,” she added. “Since Magnesium is needed for cells to regenerate and repair, it also supports skin recovery after it has been damaged.”

For more than two decades, Health and Wisdom has made topical Magnesium products, which can ease inflammation, including:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

***New*** Magnesium Muscle Recovery: A unique product designed to help people get more out of their work out! All-Natural USP Grade Magnesium Chloride, Aloe Vera, Dandelion, Seaweed Extract, and pure essential oils come together to make a whole new way to support your body and up your game!

“There are many steps you can take for healthier-looking skin, including eating more colorful fruits and vegetables, improving your sleep and exercising,” Collinwood said. “Take the opportunity during National Healthy Skin Month to give priority to your skin.”

To buy Health and Wisdom topical magnesium products, visit Walmart.com and Amazon.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with Health & Wisdom. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

About Health and Wisdom

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in Magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many people’s lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide topical Magnesium to the public.