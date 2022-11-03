Kinetic GPO Awards Fastenal Canada a National Group Purchasing Contract for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Supplies

Kinetic GPO today announced that they have awarded a three-year contact with Fastenal Canada. Kinetic GPO is a cooperative purchasing organization established for broader public sector, nonprofit and municipalities, universities, school boards, and health and social services (MUSH) entities across Canada. The contract, RFSO 22-01, took effect July 1, 2022, and will remain active through June 30, 2025, with an option to extend the term for an additional period of up to two years.

Through this competitively solicited contract, Kinetic GPO members will enjoy deep discounts from thousands of manufacture-partners, making this Fastenal contract a one-stop source for a huge range of OEM, MRO, and construction products. This includes the fasteners, tools, and supplies public entities need to build structures, protect personnel, make repairs, while maintaining facilities and equipment.

“We’re excited to be working with Kinetic GPO,” said Norma Turner, Government Sales Specialist at Fastenal Canada. “Helping procurement and facilities departments maximize their resources is among our top priorities and one we share with Kinetic GPO. This contract will allow us to better serve our public sector customers.”

Kinetic GPO conducts procurement in a fair, open, and transparent manner compliant with Canada’s International and Regional Trade Agreements. Membership is free with no volume commitments.

“Fastenal Canada delivers the buying experience Kinetic GPO members want, and we are pleased to provide a contract vehicle for this comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Operations Supplies offering. Public entities and non-profits will be able to benefit from the product offering, convenience, customer service and value you expect from Fastenal. In essence, this contract will help participating members manage their supply chain in a compliant and efficient manner,” said Kerri Ann Daniels, Director of Operations for Kinetic GPO.

For more information, visit www.KineticGPO.ca.

Contact:

Kerri Ann Daniels

Director of Operations

KerriAnn@KineticGPO.ca

306-525-4393

About Kinetic GPO

Kinetic GPO is a national broader public sector collaborative purchasing organization, established in 2017, whose contracts have been competitively bid in a fair, open, and transparent manner to vendors for commonly purchased products and services including, technology, fleet, office supplies, maintenance, HVAC, roofing, groundskeeping, playground, elevators, operations, furniture, EV charging stations, managed print services, and construction consistent with the regional and national trade agreement requirements. Canadian entities that must comply with regional and national trade agreements, such as municipalities, higher education, schools, healthcare, non-profit, and all other public sector entities, use Kinetic GPO contracts to increase their efficiency and economy when procuring goods and services. As a national purchasing cooperative, Kinetic GPO leverages a large pool of purchasing potential and allows entities to receive a combined buying power regardless of the entity’s size. For more information about Kinetic GPO or to become a member, please visit www.kineticgpo.ca.