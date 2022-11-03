Canada – Proposed Special Review Decision PSRD2022-03, Special Review of Picoxystrobin and Its Associated End-use Products: Proposed Decision for Consultation

Health Canada is consulting Canadians on the proposal to confirm the current registration of picoxystrobin products for sale and use in Canada.

Picoxystrobin is a fungicide registered for foliar ground or aerial use on canola, dry legumes, cereals, corn, soybeans, potatoes, sunflowers, onions, sugar beets, almonds, alfalfa, grass grown for seed, and peanuts. Picoxystrobin is also registered for seed treatment use on canola, rapeseed, and mustard.

Health Canada’s Pest Management Regulatory Agency initiated a special review of picoxystrobin in 2019 based on a decision made by the European Union in 2017.

The evaluation of available relevant scientific information related to the aspects of concern for human health and the environment indicates that potential risks (human health and environment) from the use of picoxystrobin pest control products are considered acceptable under the current conditions of use. No additional risk mitigation measures are proposed.

For a full list of products containing picoxystrobin, please consult Appendix I in the Proposed Special Review Decision or visit the Pesticide Label Search database.

For more information on the proposed decision open the “Proposed Special Review Decision”.

How to Get Involved

This consultation is open for comment from 2 November 2022 to 17 December 2022 (45 calendar days).

To comment on PSRD2022-03:

Step 1 Request the full consultation document to read the Science Evaluation that is the basis of this proposed regulatory decision.

Step 2 Submit comments to the PMRA Publications Section.

All comments received will be considered. A final re-evaluation decision will consider additional scientific information provided during the public comment period.

Please refer to the document title (for example: PSRD2022-03, Special Review of Picoxystrobin and Its Associated End-use Products) when providing comments.

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision is finalized, the PMRA will post a Special Review Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.

If you have any questions, contact the Pest Management Information Service.

Interested in our other consultations? Sign up and stay informed about topics that matter to you.