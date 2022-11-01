Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 successfully conducted at Labour Bureau





The Labour Bureau and its Regional Offices conducted various activities during Special Swachhta Campaign for disposal of pending matters from 2nd October, 2022 to 31st October, 2022. In course of this special campaign, the main attention was given to disposal pending matter, identification of old records for weeding (record management) and cleanliness campaigns.





Under the Special Swachhta Campaign 2.0 (2nd October to 31st October 2022), the old scrap items have been disposed of. About 1094 sq. ft. area was freed and Rs 3,26,000 revenue was earned from scrap disposal. During the Special Campaign 2.0, the Labour Bureau reviewed a total of 2943 physical files, out of which 2828 physical files/records have identified for weeding. Nine Cleanliness Campaigns have been conducted during the Special Campaign by Labour Bureau and its field offices.





Photographs during the Special Campaign 2.0 (2nd October to 31st October 2022)



















