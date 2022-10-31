Versasec and Entrust Partnership Creates “One-Stop Shopping” Experience for Credential Management with Integrated PKI

Versasec, the leading provider of state-of-the-art, highly secure identity and access management software, today announced that they are expanding their partnership with Entrust, a global leader in trusted payments, identities and digital infrastructure, to deliver a “one-stop shopping” experience for credential management integrated with a secure public key infrastructure (PKI) solution.

Identity and authentication of users and devices for organizations, in any sector, has become a crucial component in today’s cybersecurity space. Versasec and Entrust are extending their technology partnership, established in 2014, to empower customers to easily deploy Versasec credential management when implementing Entrust PKI. Customers can purchase the Versasec credential management system from Entrust and receive a “one-stop-shop” experience.

“This is significant and exciting news for our customers and for both of our companies,” said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. “Our distribution agreement makes Entrust a ‘one-stop-shop’ for our joint customers, who can now secure the PKI solutions they want more easily and quickly by working with one trusted vendor,” said Joakim Thorén, CEO of Versasec. “Together, we provide world-class PKI security, providing customers of any size with the ability to deploy strong authentication in multiple ecosystems.”

“Our partnership with Versasec is a natural one that further enhances our extensive PKI and authentication portfolio. In the mix of user authenticators a customer needs from Entrust, this partnership delivers a comprehensive and end-to-end smart card solution. The combination of technologies with Entrust’s cloud, on premise and hybrid service models delivers the high assurance, scalability and flexible lifecycle management needs that are demanded here,” said Robert Hann, VP of the Digital Security Center of Excellence at Entrust.

The distribution partnership offers a variety of customer benefits:

– Lower risk implementation: The joint solution is pre-integrated reducing time and costs

– Scale: Ability to scale to any size, from day one

– Standards: The solutions encompass industry standard protocols, like SCEP, EST and CMPv2 to centralize management of devices and credentials

– Standard credential types such as PIV and PIV-I with additional flexibility to accommodate custom credential types

– Unified system: The solutions combine certificate operations and reporting into an organization’s existing business practices

– Trusted Registration Authority (RA): Fully integrated registration authority with Entrust PKI portfolio.

About Versasec

Versasec, an established global leader in Identity and Access Management, provides highly secure, powerful systems for end-to-end credential orchestration. In an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers, cyber threats, and legacy authenticators, Versasec serves as a cornerstone in every enterprise security implementation to build a zero-trust architecture. Trusted by organizations and corporations worldwide, Versasec serves the public and private sectors in government, defense, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more. Versasec is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec).

About Entrust

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted experiences for identities, payments, and digital infrastructure. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption and more. With more than 2,800 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

PR Contacts

Gabriela Peralta, +1 (855) 655-6281, info@versasec.com

Ken Kadet, +1 952-988-1154, ken.kadet@entrust.com