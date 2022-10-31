Transformational Gift from Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott will Allow Houston Area Urban League to Dramatically Expand and Enhance Empowerment Programs

The Houston Area Urban League today announced a transformational gift that will allow the organization to dramatically expand and enhance the reach of its empowerment programs.

Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott has donated $4.2 Million, the largest single contribution in the Houston Area Urban League’s 54-year history!

“We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team have recognized the Urban League’s value and impact to the community,” Judson Robinson, III President & CEO said. “By placing racial equity and social justice at the forefront of her philanthropic mission, Ms. Scott is shining a much-needed spotlight on the nation’s structural and institutional limitations and helping to build a stronger, more resilient society for everyone.”

The Houston Area Urban League will use the gift to ensure the agency’s long term sustainability and support its Strategic Plan to expand program services, outreach, awareness, and service access to more Black and other marginalized people in our community. “We are elated that our work and its outcomes have been recognized and rewarded with this level of support”, said Robinson.

The Houston Area Urban League is one of 25 Urban League affiliates around the nation that received similar donations from Ms. Scott, who in 2019 signed The Giving Pledge, a promise by the world’s wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

About Houston Area Urban League

Since 1968, the Houston Area Urban League has advocated for and provides social services to disadvantaged people of all races, gender, age groups, and/or disabilities. HAUL operates the following six (6) programs targeting residents in economically disadvantaged geographic areas in the Greater Houston area: Education and Youth Development; Workforce and Economic Development; Workforce Training; Housing; Social Justice; and Health and Wellness Initiatives. These programs impact the lives of over 10,000 people each year. For more information please call 713-393-8700 or visit haul.org.