Fine Art Shippers to Provide Art Logistics Services During Miami Art Week 2022

In November, Fine Art Shippers will launch an art shuttle California – Florida to deliver art from the West Coast to the East Coast of the United States. The team of professional art handlers will not only move artworks and antiques between the states but also provide comprehensive art logistics services during the upcoming Miami Art Week, which is scheduled for November 28 – December 4, 2022. This year, it will encompass a number of events and art fairs that have been highly anticipated by both local and international art communities.

Fine Art Shippers has a long-standing experience in providing art fair services. This year, the company took the role of an onsite shipper at the Palm Beach Show on February 17-22, delivered artworks to Dallas Art Fair on April 21-24, and transported fine art to Hamptons Art Fair on July 14-17. The extensive experience allows Fine Art Shippers to provide full assistance to a broad range of clients, including artists, galleries, collectors, art brokers, designers, and other participants and visitors of Miami art shows.

Fine Art Shippers offers a wide range of art services and is able to handle tasks of any type and complexity. In addition to packing and shipping fine art, the team of art handlers can help with the installation and deinstallation of various art pieces, from paintings to sculptures to mixed media. Apart from that, Fine Art Shippers provides art insurance services to ensure that artworks are fully protected against unpleasant occurrences, force majeures, and loss. The combination of all these services can completely satisfy the needs of even the most demanding exhibitors and buyers. The team will start their work in Miami on November 26, but the clients should reach out to the company in advance.

Miami Art Week is a set of events happening in Miami and Miami Beach. The list of fairs includes but is not limited to Art Basel Miami Beach, Art Miami, CONTEXT Art Miami, Aqua Art Miami, Prizm, SCOPE Art Show, Untitled Art, and Spectrum Miami. Hundreds of galleries come to Florida to present cutting-edge projects by both emerging and world-class artists. Given that the fairs attract a lot of visitors from different parts of the world, the demand for high-quality fine art services is incredibly high. That’s what makes Fine Art Shippers’ professional assistance so relevant and timely. To find out more about the schedule of the upcoming shuttle and keep track of the updates, one should follow the official website of the company or request a free shipping quote online.

About Fine Art Shippers

Fine Art Shippers is a professional fine art shipping company headquartered in New York City. Established in 1995, we have grown to provide a wide range of art and antique moving services to meet the needs of the art community and private collectors from around the world. Our expertise includes but is not limited to luxury home moving, art packing and crating, art storage, white glove art courier service, art installation, antique furniture moving, international transportation, and gallery exhibition services. We operate across the United States and worldwide, making Fine Art Shippers the number one choice for many reputable art business professionals and institutions. Find more information about our team of dedicated art shippers on our website.