Tech Guru & Media Streaming Mogul Emerges as “MHem,” the 2022 Style Online Music Producer

For tech guru Mario Hemsley, today’s new online collaboration tools has lead to a personal renaissance. At the suggestion of long time collaborator and business partner Victor S. Allen, instead of trying to resurrect his old friends for an upcoming new music project, he looked online for new music resources and eventually found an unanticipated home at SoundBetter. At SoundBetter, artists, vocalists, and musicians for hire abound are making the site a win-win for those looking to hire and those seeking work. Artists pay a 5% fee and in turn, SoundBetter provides a secure environment for everyone to come out satisfied. Current collaborations online for Mario at SoundBetter include: Chris McQueen, Brian Donohoe, and Jordan Perlson of the Grammy Award winning musical innovators Snarky Puppy. Mario credits SoundBetter with specifically fostering contact with musicians previously difficult or even impossible to connect with. As Mario explains, “With SoundBetter, I was able to reach out to folks I was watching on YouTube and invite them to join my projects, it was a dream come true.”

Current plans are for a minimum of 15 singles in 2023 including remakes of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” by Nirvana, and “Thank You,” by Alanis Morissette, are currently in production.