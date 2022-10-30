W. Clark Boutwell’s Book Will Display at NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show and ReadersMagnet Book Confab

WEBWIRE – Friday, October 28, 2022

Exiles Escape received the Pinnacle award in sci-fi in 2018 and an honorable mention in Readers Favorite awards for sci-fi in 2018.

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will feature W. Clark Boutwells political science fiction book Exiles Escape: Book Two of Old Men and Infidels at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3 – 4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 and ReadersMagnet Book Confab on October 28 – 30, 2022, at 72 Warren St., Tribeca, New York.





Exiles Escape follows middle-aged eighteen-year-old Malila Chiu, an arrogant army officer of the utopian Unity. Scales fall from her eyes when she returns from her exile among the supposed sub-humans of the outlands to witness the moral morass of her homeland. Torn between her continued complicity in the brutal illusion or her homeland or a life among her hard-scrabble rescuers, Malila does the unpardonable, attempts to leave her homeland to see the stars, the smile of a babe, and pleasure on the face of a disfigured old man. Battling men and nature in her flight she learns what must be won and lost if she is to win through.





What becomes of Malila Chiu during her escape? What would she learn about her homeland? Those interested in the political science fiction series Old Men and Infidels will find all the answers they need in Exiles Escape.





Exiles Escape: Book Two of Old Men and Infidels



Author | W. Clark Boutwell



Genre | Political Science Fiction



Publisher | Indigo River Publishing



Published date | February 6, 2018





Author



Born in Chicago and raised outside Philadelphia, Clark, a physician, has taught and practiced intensive care for newborn infants on four continents and eight countries, retiring after more than forty years on the job in 2020. He has been an avid solo hiker, backpacker, and climber since he was a mere lad of eleven. Some of his stories are even true.





He has traveled extensively to Rwanda, Kenya, India, Ecuador, Zambia, and Ghana as a volunteer mission physician.





Outland Exile (iUniverse, Oct 2015), Exiles Escape (Indigo River Feb 2018), and Malila of the Scorch are the trilogy centering on aging, medical care, drug use, cybernetics, society, and faith in a future dystopian America. A new trilogy is looking for an agent.