Rickey Vincent’s Book Will Be Displayed at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show

Rickey Vincents book on Black Music History will be displayed at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show.

Music has served as a powerful tool for Black Americans since time immemorial. Party Music: The Inside Story of the Black Panthers Band and How Black Power Transformed Soul Music by Rickey Vincent ties together the history of black activism and black music, bringing both into focused attention. The informative book will be featured at the New York Library Association 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show on November 3 – 4, 2022, at Saratoga Springs City Center at 522 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.





Party Music is a unique examination of the Oakland, California-based Black Panther Partys official R&B band and the history of soul music during the Black Power movement from 1969 to 1971. The force of music does not end with entertaining its listeners. For most of history, it has been used as a medium for change. For instance, the enslaved people in the South of the antebellum period secretly planned their escape to freedom by singing spirituals.





Rickey Vincent demonstrates in his book the extent to which black Americas streets were affected by the Black Power Movement. Apart from highlighting the Lumpen, a Black Panthers funk band, his book also depicts the aspirations, struggles, victories, and failures of a generation determined to be heard during one of Americas most volatile periods.





The book delves into the Black Power Movements soul as it humanizes the black revolutionaries of the time and puts faces on the revolution. Anyone who recognizes the transformative powers of revolutionary leaders but cannot find their names in civil rights history books should read Party Music.





Readers who are curious about how the leaders of the black power era came up with their bold visions may own a copy of Vincents book at the NYLA 2022 Annual Conference and Trade Show at ReadersMagnets exhibit booth 33-34.





Rickey Vincent is an award-winning author, radio host, and lecturer. He grew up in Berkeley, California, in the 70s, when funky music was born, and revolutionary politics thrived. His passion for teaching black music began after he studied Black Music History with professor Olly Wilson. Rickey earned his Doctorate in Ethnic Studies at UC Berkeley in 2008





Besides writing, Rickey Vincent hosts The History of Funk on KPFA radio in Berkeley. He is also an associate professor of Critical Ethnic Studies at California College of the Arts in San Francisco. Rickeys studies allowed him to explore a wide range of teaching methodologies. Hence, he also delivers lectures at UC Berkeley and teaches courses on Black music history and social movements. Rickey Vincent conceptualized and developed Hip Hop Workshop, a new course adapted in Berkeleys College of Ethnic Studies.