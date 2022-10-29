Hong Kong – SB launches Sunshine Buddies volunteer programme to implement Policy Address (with photos)

SB launches Sunshine Buddies volunteer programme to implement Policy Address (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, today (October 29) attended the inaugural event of the Security Bureau (SB) volunteer programme Sunshine Buddies, implementing an indicator under item 85 in the Indicators for Specified Tasks of “The Chief Executive’s 2022 Policy Address” to establish the SB Volunteer Services Team and support at least 100 children from new arrival families in 2022-23 to enhance their abilities and broaden their horizons, and encourage them to join the Government after growing up.





Attending the activity at the Police College in Wong Chuk Hang, Mr Tang said, “The SB attaches great importance to youth development. Following the establishment of the SB Youth Uniformed Group Leaders Forum last week, a volunteer programme Sunshine Buddies was launched today to complement fully the Strive and Rise Programme led by an inter-departmental task force chaired by the Chief Secretary for Administration, working together to deepen the work on youth by enhancing their personal development and positive thinking.”





The teenagers joining the Sunshine Buddies programme are new arrival Primary Five to Secondary Three students. Mr Tang, together with members of the newly established SB Volunteer Services Team and their family members, met with about 80 teenagers and had lunch with them. He also shared his work and growth experiences with them. The participants got to know each other through games today and visited the Tactical Training Complex, the display of police equipment and Barrack Blocks at the Hong Kong Police College, and spoke with recruit police constables.





The Sunshine Buddies programme is running with one-year modules. Diverse activities will be held each month in the coming year, including visits to different disciplined services and government institutions, historical and cultural exploration, adventure training activities and community work. Job shadowing will also be arranged for students to experience a day of work with SB senior officials so that they will have opportunities to explore and learn about the workplace, inspiring them to think about their future and plan for personal development and encouraging them to join the Government when they grow up.





At present, about 100 colleagues from different grades have joined the SB Volunteer Services Team. Mr Tang expressed his gratitude for the participation of colleagues and their family members in the Sunshine Buddies programme to interact and share the joy with the teenagers.