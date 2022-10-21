Initiatives by Ministry of Railways under the Special Campaign 2.0 to promote cleanliness and good governance





Inspired by the speech of Hon’ble Prime Minister on 15th August 2021, Government of India launched the Special Campaign in 2021 in Sept-Oct 21 focused on cleanliness all around, reducing pendency and improving work-culture at the work places.





Enthused by the success of this Special Campaign, Government launched its sequel in September’2022 as ‘Special Campaign 2.0’ with increased targets and scope to further promote cleanliness and good governance in all spheres of working through improved work-culture.





In consonance with the philosophy of Special Campaign 2.0, Ministry of Railways has set wide scope for itself in all spheres of its working keeping in view IR’s presence over the length and breadth of the country. Ministry of Railways has taken up its all 7337 stations for Cleanliness Campaign, which is a mammoth task to deliver. A special emphasis has been laid for mechanized cleaning of stations. Special focus has been given on cleanliness of trains and stations (including approaches to major stations) and collection and safe disposal of plastic and other waste. One such effort by Bangalore Railway Station was appreciated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.





From Oct 2nd onwards, Ministry of Railways has already held more than 7000 cleanliness campaigns which cover its stations, offices, workshops, Production Units and other offices. More than One lakh physical files and around 30000 e-files have been identified to be reviewed. 65% target has already been achieved in this regard. All employees from top to bottom are geared up & deeply involved in disposal of pending matters including VIP/MP/MLA references and Parliamentary, State Govt/PMO References, around 50% achievement has already been registered so far. In the 20 days of Special Campaign 2.0, Ministry of Railways has disposed of more than 2300 VIP References, 130 State Govt References and more than 2 Lakh Public Grievances. Campaigns are being closely supervised and held by Senior most officers of the units who are taking rounds of their offices frequently to spread importance and awareness.





Several other initiatives have also been taken during this Campaign which include development of IT applications for online processing and disposal of VIP(MP/MLA) References and Parliamentary References such as matters raised during Zero Hour and under Section 377 in Parliament by MPs.





IT application developed indigenously for monitoring of VIP References entail various features like registration(uploading) of reference, marking/sending to unit/officer(s), receipt of replies from them, processing by unit concerned as well as submission of replies to be issued from Minister of Railways/MoS/GM/DRM, as the case maybe. Number of MIS reports can be generated to see status Subject/VIP/State/Unit(Directorate/Zonal Railway etc.)/Time Period. The system also generates weekly alerts through e-mails and SMS to concerned officials. The Hon’ble Minister/Officers can peruse and show the reply to particular public representative with just a click of the button.





Another module relating to real time monitoring of parliamentary references has also been developed on similar lines with all features of MIS built for monitoring of VIP references.





The developments of these two applications has enabled Ministry of Railways to dispose of these references and have contributed immensely in the Special Campaign 2.0.





In addition, public grievances are also monitored through the ‘Rail Madad portal’ which provides real time redressal of grievances and online monitoring of the pendency and disposal of these grievances.





MOR has also decided to switch over to completely paperless working from 1st November by digitalizing all business processes and file work through e-office system.







Such efforts are not only innovative and commendable but most importantly remind us of our basic civic duty of keeping our surroundings and public places clean. https://t.co/vyEE857mcH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 3, 2022

****





YB/DNS









(Release ID: 1869731)

Visitor Counter : 443











Read this release in:







Hindi













