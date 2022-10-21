CCI approves acquisition of equity securities amounting up to 10% in YES Bank by Verventa Holdings

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of equity securities amounting up to 10% in YES Bank by Verventa Holdings


Verventa Holdings Ltd. (Acquirer) is an investment holding company. Currently, it does not have any operations in India.


YES Bank Limited (Target) is a banking company engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services.


The Commission approved the Proposed Combination relating to the acquisition of equity securities amounting to up to 10% of the total paid up share capital and voting rights of the Target by the Acquirer (Proposed Combination).


Detailed order of the CCI will follow.


