Stem Tronics, an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce about the performance of the first procedures in the major investigational device exemption (IDE) trial to examine a revolutionary, breakthrough technique that uses pulsed electric fields to treat atrial fibrillation.

The new system, developed by Stem Tronics, produces pulsed electric fields through an ablation catheter that is specifically designed to block abnormal electrical pathways in the heart that cause atrial fibrillation. Unlike traditional ablation methods that heat or cool atrial tissue, the assessed system uses a non-thermal approach that preferentially targets heart tissue, avoiding unwanted injury to surrounding structures, which is a risk of current ablation technologies.

“With this revolutionary energy source, we are entering a new era for AF ablation procedures, based on the outcomes of the pilot experiment. We are pleased to get started on the next phase of the pulsed AF trial and build a larger body of clinical evidence to back up the safety and effectiveness of pulsed field ablation”, said Okada Haruto, Chief Executive Officer at Stem Tronics.

“Stem-Tronics.com has been a pioneer in the study of the safety and efficacy of pulsed field ablation for a long time. The evaluated technology, which was developed internally at Stem Tronics, has the potential to change the way cardiac ablations are conducted for patients with atrial fibrillation”, said Sakai Benjiro, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer.

Stem Tronics offers the most comprehensive spectrum of breakthrough medical technology for the interventional and surgical treatment of cardiovascular illness and cardiac arrhythmias, developed in partnership with the world’s foremost doctors, researchers, and scientists. The company seeks to provide high-quality products and services that bring clinical and economic value to healthcare consumers and professionals all around the world.

