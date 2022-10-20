Drowning Verdict Interview with Matthew Gentile, Writer and Director of AMERICAN MURDERER

Drowning Verdict, a true crime podcast hosted by best selling author Chip Mahoney, features writer and director Matthew Gentile about his upcoming movie, AMERICAN MURDERER, starring Ryan Phillippe as the FBI agent tasked with chasing con-man/murderer Jason Derek Brown, played by actor Tom Pelphrey.

In the episode that releases on 10/26/22, they dive deep into the story based on one of the FBI’s Most Wanted fugitives, Jason Derek Brown. The podcast host and Matthew Gentile discuss Brown’s complex personal life, twisted schemes and his disappearance after murdering an armored guard outside of a movie theater in 2004 which anyone in the field of crime reporting or entertainment news will find fascinating.

To contact Chip Mahoney for an interview or other queries please email at dvpodcastshow@gmail.com

About Drowning Verdict Podcast

Hosted by author Chip Mahoney, Drowning Verdict focuses on fascinating #truecrime stories, the verdicts rendered and mysteries surrounding cases that are unsolved to date. Go below the surface of crime news to learn the reasons.