Oakland Holiday Tradition, Christmas Kwanzaa Gift Show, Returns Black Friday Weekend

Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show, November 26 & 27th, A Holiday Favorite & Tradition Sparking the Giving Season Comes Back on Black Friday Weekend! Enjoy a wonderful array of food, community choirs and talent, vendors & More.

OAKLAND, Calif. – Oct. 19, 2022 – PRLog — Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco-Dallas for Sandra Varner PR~~~

The Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show, is a multicultural event right after Thanksgiving kicking off the giving season of Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa, borne of the African American Community in Oakland with a regional reach as far as Sacramento and Stockton. The Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show brings vendors near and far with gifts galore to treat family and friends over the holidays. Black Friday Weekend starts special shopping and entertainment at the Oakland Marriott Convention Center, 550 10th Street & Broadway, 10 am to 7 pm, November 26th & 27th.

“Family and Community Reunion” is the event theme with a promotional price of $10 now through November 11th. Prices go up to $15 on November 12th. Children 12 and under are free. “People have been asking me when the Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show will come back. I am pleased to bring the community together again as we help generate joy during the holiday season,” said James Moore, Jr., CEO of The African American Business Exchange (THEAABE.COM (http://www.theaabe.com/ )). “We are excited to collaborate with B.O.B.S.A., leaders in the $9 Billion Black Hair Care & Cosmetic Industry and The Black Cultural Zone of Oakland that has worked with a coalition of residents, government, churches and other non-profits for Black economic empowerment.” Those interested in sponsorship opportunities and vendor booths can register at BAYAREAGIFTSHOW.COM (http://www.bayareagiftshow.com) or email info@thebayareagiftshow.com or phone 510/866-2214.

Family fun highlights at the Holiday Christmas & Kwanzaa Gift Show include youth holiday arts activities and community entertainment in a safe, cheerful, and pleasant environment at the Oakland Marriott Convention Center. There is usually an unofficial battle of the choirs that occurs as the unique musical talent of Bay Area Choirs that have impacted music worldwide perform during the event. Now is the time for all Bay Area church and community choirs to answer the call to action to showcase their talent during the two-day event. Those interested in performing contact community leader Ann Grant by email at annleegrant22@ yahoo.com. Also, anyone interested in volunteering should register at BAYAREAGIFTSHOW.COM (http://WWW.BAYAREAGIFTSHOW.COM) .

Shop for unique holiday gifts, enjoy the entertainment, showcase your performance skills, volunteer and “build back better” community at the “Family and Community Reunion,” November 26th and 27th, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at the downtown Oakland Marriott Convention Center. Find out more information about family fun, volunteering, vendor, and sponsorship opportunities at BAYAREAGIFTSHOW.COM.