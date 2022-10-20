Community connections come first at Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks

The Toms River law firm makes it part of its mission to support local nonprofit organizations.

CLDDS at Dementia & Awareness Day.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Oct. 18, 2022 – PRLog — Community connections come first at one local Toms River law firm. Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks (CLDDS) makes it part of its mission to support and promote various local nonprofit and community organizations. The law firm has recently supported the Ocean County YMCA, Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey and Ocean’s Harbor House – among many others.

Earlier this month, CLDDS was pleased to sponsor the Ocean County YMCA’s 2022 Red Triangle Reception, honoring Russell Whitman, Esq.

Jonathan Petro, Managing Partner of CLDDS, sits on the Y’s Volunteer Board of Directors. “It is our pleasure to support the Ocean County YMCA as it works tirelessly to strengthen communities and be a place to play, learn, be healthy, live well and give back,” he said.

The Ocean County YMCA (https://ocymca.org/) is committed to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. “CLDDS is inspired by the Y’s mission and watches firsthand as the nonprofit continues to make measurable impact in our community,” Petro added.

Most recently, the firm participated in the Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey’s Dementia Awareness and Wellness Day at Calgo Gardens in Freehold.

Annemarie Schreiber, Certified Elder Law Attorney at CLDDS, sits on the Board of Directors for Caregiver Volunteers of Central Jersey. “This impactful event offered education and resources to the loved ones of those suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s, with a focus on prevention, diagnosis, care and support,” said Schreiber.

Caregiver Volunteers of Central (https://caregivervolunteers.org/ ) Jersey is an interfaith nonprofit agency dedicated to providing free supportive services to the frail elderly and the home-bound, enabling them to live independently and with dignity in their own homes. “This nonprofit envisions living in a world where elders and caregivers are cared for and honored,” said Schreiber. “And that’s something all of us at CLDDS are proud to support.”

Looking to the future, CLDDS is sponsoring Ocean’s Harbor House’s (https://www.oceansharborhouse.org/ ) A Walk in their shoes on November 6th. The two-mile walk coincides with National Homeless Youth Awareness Month.

Petro, a previous honoree of Ocean’s Harbor House, would like to commend the nonprofit for tirelessly providing shelter, support and services for vulnerable youth in our community.

“These efforts enable youth to unlock their potential by learning skills that empower them to build successful lives, relationships, and futures, said Petro. “This has been the nonprofit’s cornerstone for over 33 years.”

About Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, LLC

Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Sacks, LLC is one of the Jersey Shore’s leading full-service law firms, encompassing a wide variety of practice areas. The firm strives to be a value-added provider of legal services and obtain the very best possible results for its clients. To learn more, visit https://www.cldds.com.