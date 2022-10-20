Extremis Publishing Named Independent Publishing Company of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

Extremis Publishing is delighted to announce that it has been named Independent Publishing Company of the Year at the Scotland Prestige Awards for the second time. The prize for 2022/23 was conferred by Osmaan Mahmood, CEO and Founder of Fenice Media which operates the Prestige Awards, to Extremis Publishing’s directors Julie Christie and Tom Christie at the Norton House Hotel in Edinburgh on Sunday 16th October. It marks the second consecutive year that Extremis Publishing has won the award.

The Scotland Prestige Awards aim to celebrate the work of businesses which provide persistently accomplished products to the market in which they are situated, and the judging panel based their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the products and services provided, innovative practices, value, ethical and sustainable methods of working, and consistency in performance.

Extremis Publishing is an independent publishing house based in the Central Scotland city of Stirling. The company is dedicated to producing the highest quality of non-fiction in the subject areas of the arts, media and culture, and is committed to the delivery of a publishing programme which is innovative, original and wide-reaching. In addition to publishing new writing, the company also produces a number of video features and a monthly podcast to help the public get to know more about its authors. Since the business started, it has published books on subjects as diverse as popular culture, modern cinema history, Scottish road trips, cultural history, archaeology, travel writing, and many other topics besides.

Founded by brother and sister publishing team Tom and Julie Christie in 2015, Extremis Publishing was started with the intention of producing books that were different, eclectic, quirky, and never run of the mill. This included encouraging new authors of any age, all of whom had an interesting story that deserved to be told. They would describe their approach as author-focused, unconventional, and innovative. The company arranges author events and book signings which are publicised via the company’s social media channels as well as on their website news page.

“Winning this award means so much to us,” said Dr. Tom Christie, one of the company’s directors. “We are very thankful to the Scotland Prestige Awards for recognising our work, and of course the contribution of the authors who work with us throughout the year. It’s what makes it all worthwhile.”

Extremis Publishing continued to produce new titles throughout the recent coronavirus pandemic, and has plans for many forthcoming books with a variety of authors both established and brand new. The company would like to thank all of their business associates, from the writers they work with through to everyone who attends their public launches and events. For more information about Extremis Publishing and its catalogue of books, please visit the company’s website at: https://www.extremispublishing.com