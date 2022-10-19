Vanity Wagon, India’s Only Clean Beauty Marketplace launches a Heart-Warming Campaign

“Remember when we used to dress up and go to our relatives’ houses with gifts and sweets in our hands, only to return with a lot more of them? So let us gather and enjoy as though it were old times” – Prateek Ruhail & Naina Ruhail, Co-Founders Vanity Wagon

With 15 top Influencers and 10 Affiliates who will be sharing reels on gifting your loved ones, gifting yourself, bringing everyone together, Diwali party looks and much more, Vanity Wagon has launched its “Pehle Jaisi Diwali” campaign. Co-founders, Naina and Prateek Ruhail came together to conceptualize a campaign that brings back the old-world charm of celebrations during the Festival of Lights & emphasizes on the fun of exchanging presents, love & good wishes during celebrations. On the occasion of Diwali and the ongoing festivities, Vanity Wagon in association with Phool, has curated their October Bellebox.

The campaign started off with Prateek presenting Naina with a hamper from Vanity Wagon and the rest of the video’s subsequent clips showcased the delight of giving your loved ones the right kind of beauty and self-care products as Diwali gifts. The campaign was taken live on October 11, 2022.

Speaking on the campaign Prateek Ruhail, CEO & Co-founder, Vanity Wagon stated “In addition to being a festival of lights, Diwali is a time to rejoice and spoil your loved ones with thoughtful presents. Gifts can go a long way toward demonstrating affection and concern for the recipient. At Vanity Wagon we aim to enable our Friends and Family to gift their loved ones safe, clean and pure products. We try to onboard brands with a lot of love, care and consideration for our consumers and follow a stringent policy to ensure we only onboard the best in the industry as the Vanity Tribe deserves only the best.”

Through this campaign, the brand is promoting clean beauty essentials with discounts of up to 60% off and Weekly Discounts like 24-Hour Cracker Of A Sale with a flat 40% Off on October 18th 2022 and Feels Like Diwali Sale with a Flat 35% off. Many more lovely deals are exclusively available to new users.

In addition to their Diwali gifting options, Vanity Wagon has also created the ideal Gift Box “The Clean Green Gift Box“, for those who are ecologically conscious and believe in living a sustainable lifestyle. Surprise your loved ones with the goodness of clean beauty and wellness. The Clean Green Gift Box includes Love Earth Reed Diffuser, Ethiko Rose Water Facial Toner, Last Forest Saffron Spiced Wild Honey and Better Beauty Hydration Booster Face Moisturizer.

Naina Ruhail, Co-CEO & Co-founder, Vanity Wagon added “It gave me immense pleasure in curating this campaign as it has been done with a lot of love and care. I could completely relate to the idea because I myself enjoy showering my friends, family and loved ones with thoughtful gifts and making them feel special. I hope and really wish that our endeavor to bring back the essence of Diwali resonates with everyone and we can achieve what we did set out to achieve by launching this campaign – reminiscing old times and recreating the experience of attending Diwali parties, playing cards, visiting friends & loved ones, and exchanging gifts in-person.”