UAE Schoolgirl Recognised as Canon Youth Champion for 2022

Netra Venkatesh, a schoolgirl from the Dubai International Academy in Dubai, has been recognised as the Canon Young Champion of the Year at the 2022 Global Good Awards.

This international award, sponsored by Canon, celebrates passionate young people in two age categories – under 21, and under 16 – who have campaigned for a good cause around a social or environmental issue on either a local or global platform. This award from Canon highlights the achievements of young people around the globe who are committed to pushing for positive social change.

Netra set up her all-girl non-profit SpunkGo in July 2020 to use social media for good when education was impacted by the lockdowns. SpunkGo offers free educational webinars from professional speakers to young women from developing countries in Asia and Africa.

Netra is on a mission to educate and empower young women and girls by giving them the opportunity to learn and network globally. To date, she has brought together over 5,000 young girls from over 20 countries. Judges described SpunkGo as: “A great project and fantastic initiative” and said Netra was, “A very deserving young champion.”

Earlier this year, this inspiring young girl had also been awarded the Diana Award for 2022 and been recognised by George W Bush’s Points of Light Foundation by adding her to the Inspiration Honour Roll.

The Under 21, Canon Young Champion of the Year is Sydney-based, 18-year-old Nabilah Chowdhury for her work with The School Strike for Climate, a youth campaign group that demands the Australian government takes action against climate change.

All the winners were presented with their award at the annual Global Good Awards ceremony at BMA House in London on 13 October, the programme’s first hybrid event where winners outside the UK attended virtually.

Founded in 2015 (formerly as National CSR Awards), the Global Good Awards is all about recognising businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes around the world, who are driving social and environmental change.