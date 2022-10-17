Gatesway Breaks Ground on New Community Home

Gatesway Foundation, a non-profit Oklahoma agency providing specialized services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities (I/DD), broke ground on the newest Community Residential Home on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

Gatesway is excited to break ground on this new residence, which will provide safe living for six (6) Friends. This home will serve these Friends in a multitude of ways, providing individualized bathrooms and bedrooms for each Friend living in the home. The home will also include remote supports to aid in care monitoring for emergencies, as well as green living for energy efficiency within the community.

Gatesway is grateful to David Lee of Lee Signature Properties, the FHLBank Topeka – Affordable Housing Program grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka, and generous, private supporters to make this dream into a reality. With the help of these organizations, individuals, and the surrounding community, this will be the first of many homes throughout Tulsa County and neighboring counties designed to support Friends within the I/DD population. Gatesway’s vision and focus on quality housing, quality care, and quality of life will be reflected in this home and the new homes that will follow.

About Gatesway Foundation, Inc.: Gatesway is a non-profit Oklahoma agency that encourages independence and provides opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to enable them to live and work in the community and improve their quality of life.