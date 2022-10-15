Think Pink This October with Doona at The Baby Cubby

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and this year, supporting the cause is as easy as clicking “Add to Cart.” Doona, maker of the hugely popular car seat and stroller combo, is encouraging everyone to “Think Pink” this month, so for every Blush Pink Doona purchased at The Baby Cubby throughout the month, Doona will donate $20 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation to support early detection services, breast health education, and more.

The Baby Cubby is excited to be a participating retailer with Doona to support breast cancer awareness, especially since the Doona is one of The Baby Cubby’s top-selling gear items. The much-beloved car seat and stroller combo was designed to provide parents a safe and practical solution for their baby, both in and outside of the car. It is the world’s first infant car seat and stroller in one, providing a complete and fully integrated travel system, and allowing you to move from car seat to stroller in seconds.

And now, parents can snatch up the stylish blush pink Doona for their little one while making a difference in the fight against breast cancer at the same time. The Doona car seat and strollers are available for purchase through The Baby Cubby online and in store, and the Think Pink breast cancer awareness campaign will run through the end of October.

About The Baby Cubby

The Baby Cubby is a Utah-based baby boutique that specializes in selling a wide range of high-quality products in store and online (babycubby.com). We pride ourselves on providing the very best products, friendly and knowledgeable staff, and a unique shopping experience to help each guest feel seen and supported during their parenting journey.