SelecTech to Exhibit at SMTA International, October 31-November 3



SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations. With more than 50 locations throughout the world, the SMTA International is an annual event that brings all the locations together.





Flooring plays such a major part in the transference of static electricity, which makes it a major factor in the manufacturing of electronics, said Thomas Ricciardelli, president of SelecTech, the parent company to StaticStop. We are SMTA members and visit the International each year to share what we know about ESD flooring and how that can benefit an electronics manufacturer.





SelecTechs StaticStop brand of ESD flooring directly addresses controlling static electricity. Made from mostly recycled materials, StaticStop flooring is 100 percent recyclable. The materials used for StaticStop create a static-controlled environment thats perfect for industries that significantly utilize electronics and sensitive data like electronics manufacturing, communications, aerospace, biotech, healthcare industries, and other high-tech industries.





StaticStop tiles employ a patented interlocking technology for easy installation without messy glues or adhesives. That enables new flooring to be installed with little or no down time. StaticStop tiles also offer ergonomic benefits and are much more comfortable to stand on for long periods of time.





Beyond easy installation and portability, StaticStop ESD flooring offers acoustic and ergonomic benefits for workers over epoxy flooring surfaces.





StaticStop flooring is manufactured to provide a durable and long-lasting floor covering under a range of temperature and exposure conditions and is backed by a 10-Year limited warranty against wear. Since it is made with recycled materials, SelecTile is the only ESD conductive flooring of its kind that can contribute to LEED Credits.





For complete information on StaticStop flooring products, visit www.staticstop.com. For information on SMTA International, visit https://smta.org/mpage/smtai

