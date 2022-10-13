QUICK ESTIMATES OF INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AND USE-BASED INDEX FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2022 (BASE 2011-12=100)

The Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) are released on 12th of every month (or previous working day if 12th is a holiday) with a six weeks lag and compiled with data received from source agencies, which in turn receive the data from the producing factories/ establishments.


2.        For the month of August 2022, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 131.3 The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of August 2022 stand at 99.6, 131.0 and 191.3 respectively. These Quick Estimates will undergo revision in subsequent releases as per the revision policy of IIP.


3.        As per Use-based classification, the indices stand at 129.4 for Primary Goods, 95.7 for Capital Goods, 145.6 for Intermediate Goods and 150.8 for Infrastructure/ Construction Goods for the month of August 2022.  Further, the indices for Consumer durables and Consumer non-durables stand at 118.6 and 133.6 respectively for the month of August 2022.


4.        Details of Quick Estimates of the Index of Industrial Production for the month of August 2022 at Sectoral, 2-digit level of National Industrial Classification (NIC-2008) and by Use-based classification are given at Statements I, II and III respectively. Also, for users to appreciate the changes in the industrial sector, Statement IV provides month-wise indices for the last 12 months, by industry groups (as per 2-digit level of NIC-2008) and sectors.


5.        Along with the Quick Estimates of IIP for the month of August 2022, the indices for July 2022 have undergone the first revision and those for May 2022 have undergone final revision in the light of the updated data received from the source agencies. The Quick Estimates for August 2022, the first revision for July 2022 and the final revision for May 2022 have been compiled at weighted response rates of 90 percent, 92 percent and 94 percent respectively.


6.        Release of the Index for September 2022 will be on Friday, 11th November 2022.


Note: –


STATEMENT I: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – SECTORAL

(Base: 2011-12=100)




























Month

Mining

Manufacturing

Electricity

General

(14.372472)

(77.63321)

(7.994318)

(100)

2021-22

2022-23

2021-22

2022-23

2021-22

2022-23

2021-22

2022-23

Apr

107.6

116.6

124.6

131.6

174.0

194.5

126.1

134.5

May

108.3

120.4

111.5

134.6

161.9

199.9

115.1

137.8

Jun

105.5

113.7

121.2

136.9

169.1

196.9

122.8

138.4

Jul

104.6

101.1

131.0

134.9

184.7

188.9

131.5

134.4

Aug*

103.6

99.6

131.9

131.0

188.7

191.3

132.4

131.3

Sep

95.1

131.9

167.9

129.5

Oct

109.8

136.4

167.3

135.0

Nov

111.8

128.9

147.9

128.0

Dec

120.4

139.8

162.5

138.8

Jan

124.9

139.2

165.6

139.3

Feb

123.3

129.9

160.8

131.4

Mar

144.4

145.3

191.0

148.8

Average








 
 
 
 

Apr-Aug

105.9

110.3

124.0

133.8

175.7

194.3

125.6

135.3







 

Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#












Aug*

23.3

-3.9

11.1

-0.7

16.0

1.4

13.0

-0.8









Apr-Aug

25.0

4.2

31.6

7.9

15.4

10.6

29.0

7.7











* Figures for Aug 2022 are Quick Estimates.

Note: Indices for the months of May’22 and Jul’22 incorporate updated production data.

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020










































             STATEMENT II:  INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Industry


code

Description

Weight

Index

Cumulative Index

Percentage growth #


Aug’21

Aug’22*

Apr-Aug*

Aug’22*

Apr-Aug*





2021-22

2022-23

2022-23

10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

117.3

117.3

116.8

120.4

0.0

3.1

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

86.3

92.5

81.0

111.6

7.2

37.8

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

86.9

75.6

76.5

86.9

-13.0

13.6

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

120.2

105.5

113.8

109.3

-12.2

-4.0

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

144.1

117.7

107.6

136.2

-18.3

26.6

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

106.5

90.5

96.7

98.3

-15.0

1.7

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

110.2

105.9

97.3

109.6

-3.9

12.6

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

82.8

83.1

82.2

84.6

0.4

2.9

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

69.1

88.2

66.6

91.3

27.6

37.1

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

112.1

119.5

114.5

128.1

6.6

11.9

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

124.8

131.4

119.3

132.3

5.3

10.9

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

233.8

189.4

221.7

200.8

-19.0

-9.4

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

108.6

100.4

104.0

104.4

-7.6

0.4

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

122.2

123.7

121.3

132.8

1.2

9.5

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

178.8

184.0

168.3

181.4

2.9

7.8

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

94.0

87.1

81.3

85.4

-7.3

5.0

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

139.5

144.5

123.6

143.0

3.6

15.7

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

128.7

92.4

95.5

95.3

-28.2

-0.2

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

108.9

112.4

97.0

109.4

3.2

12.8

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

93.5

115.7

88.8

113.9

23.7

28.3

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

125.1

137.1

103.5

126.4

9.6

22.1

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

165.7

239.3

146.2

214.9

44.4

47.0

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

95.3

101.3

83.6

91.9

6.3

9.9









05

Mining

14.3725

103.6

99.6

105.9

110.3

-3.9

4.2

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

131.9

131.0

124.0

133.8

-0.7

7.9

35

Electricity

7.9943

188.7

191.3

175.7

194.3

1.4

10.6










General Index

100.00

132.4

131.3

125.6

135.3

-0.8

7.7

* Figures for August 2022 are Quick Estimates.

              

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020




































STATEMENT III: INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – USE-BASED

(Base :2011-12=100)

Primary goods

Capital goods

Intermediate goods

Infrastructure/ Construction goods

Consumer durables

Consumer non-durables

Month

(34.048612)

(8.223043)

(17.221487)

(12.338363)

(12.839296)

(15.329199)

2021-22

2022-23

2021-22

2022-23

2021-22

2022-23

2021-22

2022-23

2021-22

2022-23

2021-22

2022-23

Apr

126.5

139.5

79.0

88.5

139.6

149.5

144.0

149.7

103.3

110.7

140.0

138.9

May

122.8

144.7

61.9

94.9

129.1

151.7

129.5

153.3

71.6

113.9

135.6

137.5

Jun

122.4

139.3

81.2

104.8

132.7

146.6

137.9

150.7

100.1

125.2

141.8

146.0

Jul

128.5

131.7

92.4

97.7

143.7

149.1

144.4

149.9

118.7

121.4

145.9

141.8

Aug*

127.2

129.4

91.1

95.7

144.7

145.6

148.3

150.8

121.6

118.6

148.3

133.6

Sep

117.3

93.3

142.9

145.0

131.0

147.3

Oct

128.5

89.8

147.2

153.6

129.5

149.7

Nov

126.5

82.1

141.3

141.5

106.6

147.9

Dec

133.7

92.9

151.8

154.0

122.5

161.6

Jan

136.5

94.9

153.5

158.9

118.5

154.4

Feb

130.8

94.5

143.7

152.0

112.9

137.6

Mar

153.2

111.8

156.6

169.5

128.9

150.3

Average
























Apr-Aug

125.5

136.9

81.1

96.3

138.0

148.5

140.8

150.9

103.1

118.0

142.3

139.6













Growth over the corresponding period of previous year#


















Aug*

16.9

1.7

20.0

5.0

11.8

0.6

13.5

1.7

11.1

-2.5

5.9

-9.9













Apr-Aug

18.2

9.1

60.3

18.7

40.4

7.6

45.8

7.2

55.0

14.5

10.3

-1.9













* Figures for August 2022 are Quick Estimates.

Note: Indices for the months of May’22 and Jul’22 incorporate updated production data.

          

#The growth rates over corresponding period of previous year are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020








































STATEMENT IV:  MONTHLY INDEX OF INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION – (2-DIGIT LEVEL)

(Base: 2011-12=100)

Ind

Description

Weight

Sep-21

Oct-21

Nov-21

Dec-21

Jan-22

Feb-22

Mar-22

Apr-22

May-22

Jun-22

Jul-22

Aug-22

code













10

Manufacture of food products

5.3025

110.3

118.8

130.1

151.8

145.1

139.9

150.5

132.7

122.7

115.9

113.5

117.3

11

Manufacture of beverages

1.0354

85.3

86.8

85.2

92.0

91.5

94.4

116.1

118.2

126.2

119.4

101.9

92.5

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

0.7985

95.6

95.0

96.5

101.8

108.2

79.9

107.3

85.4

87.9

113.1

72.4

75.6

13

Manufacture of textiles

3.2913

121.4

125.6

117.9

124.9

122.6

113.0

118.5

114.1

111.5

108.1

107.1

105.5

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

1.3225

158.7

163.6

133.8

161.8

154.7

155.0

191.7

129.4

142.4

156.9

134.5

117.7

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

0.5021

110.4

103.2

94.9

111.6

101.6

103.2

113.8

106.4

99.0

95.3

100.4

90.5

16

Manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

0.1930

109.9

110.5

104.3

115.2

106.0

112.5

118.2

106.2

113.1

110.8

111.8

105.9

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

0.8724

76.9

86.5

79.7

81.4

82.1

78.8

86.1

86.4

86.3

82.0

85.1

83.1

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

0.6798

70.0

73.4

72.1

87.4

80.7

76.6

88.3

84.2

88.5

99.2

96.6

88.2

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

11.7749

108.5

123.9

129.0

129.6

130.4

120.3

139.2

131.1

134.4

129.3

126.4

119.5

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

7.8730

124.3

125.9

118.1

125.9

124.9

115.3

121.1

123.3

135.6

133.4

138.0

131.4

21

Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products

4.9810

238.5

236.7

227.2

237.5

223.3

186.3

201.0

191.1

188.0

218.1

217.6

189.4

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastics products

2.4222

108.4

103.8

97.6

102.7

105.2

100.9

109.0

104.9

105.1

105.2

106.2

100.4

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

4.0853

115.7

129.2

109.1

133.0

141.5

134.0

154.3

137.0

134.4

142.3

126.7

123.7

24

Manufacture of basic metals

12.8043

174.7

182.6

175.7

185.4

191.6

180.0

199.2

180.1

186.2

175.2

181.3

184.0

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

2.6549

91.0

88.9

80.2

95.8

88.5

91.0

97.9

77.9

83.2

92.2

86.5

87.1

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

1.5704

163.5

151.8

125.6

188.4

186.0

139.8

186.5

126.7

122.5

181.0

140.1

144.5

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

2.9983

144.4

126.6

106.3

109.9

93.5

90.3

94.3

91.5

98.3

94.1

100.0

92.4

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

4.7653

113.5

106.2

91.0

104.3

101.8

103.1

128.0

99.5

105.9

115.2

113.8

112.4

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

4.8573

90.7

98.2

93.3

97.7

104.8

107.8

115.0

108.8

110.9

115.2

118.9

115.7

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

1.7763

134.7

138.7

106.1

108.9

121.6

111.1

127.0

107.1

118.3

140.8

128.9

137.1

31

Manufacture of furniture

0.1311

173.2

183.8

180.0

215.4

190.4

198.4

232.4

203.9

205.8

212.5

212.8

239.3

32

Other manufacturing

0.9415

106.1

115.2

67.4

103.5

92.3

95.4

126.1

91.9

79.6

96.4

90.4

101.3


 











5

Mining

14.3725

95.1

109.8

111.8

120.4

124.9

123.3

144.4

116.6

120.4

113.7

101.1

99.6

10-32

Manufacturing

77.6332

131.9

136.4

128.9

139.8

139.2

129.9

145.3

131.6

134.6

136.9

134.9

131.0

35

Electricity

7.9943

167.9

167.3

147.9

162.5

165.6

160.8

191.0

194.5

199.9

196.9

188.9

191.3


 












General Index

100.0

129.5

135.0

128.0

138.8

139.3

131.4

148.8

134.5

137.8

138.4

134.4

131.3

Note: The figures for Jun’22, Jul’22 and Aug’22 are provisional

                        


The Indices are to be interpreted considering the unusual circumstances on account of COVID 19 pandemic since March 2020


