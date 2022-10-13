Paula Jones Offers a Story Full of Adventures That Teach Kids Compassion and Respect

Las Vegas, NV – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Do bullies deserve the punishment they receive? Do they have a chance to change?





Children will surf the waves and dive deep into the ocean in a fanciful tale of adventures and lessons to see a bully reform. Clark the Shark is presented by Paula Jones.





Clark is a shark who enjoys surfing. He occasionally preys on lesser marine life by robbing them of their food and chasing and intimidating them. One day, Clark bullies the turtle, Myrtle. Myrtle swam as quickly as she could, and as she passed through a coral formation resembling a doughnut, Clark attempted to do the same but failed due to his size. Helpless, Clark is forced to learn a lesson he will never forget.





Bullying is discussed as a pandemic by Clark the Shark. It is a global problem that could have severe effects on the majority of people. Children in kindergarten and early childhood education should learn to value each child as an individual and gain knowledge from Clark the Shark. Before they transition to a more advanced school environment, Paula teaches the younger children the importance of treating people the way they want to be treated. She develops strategies, know-how, and initiatives for cultural competency that advance positive relationships and communication growth. She advocates putting a strategic emphasis on prevention rather than treatment, putting into practice tried-and-true intervention strategies that benefit people, families, schools, and communities in real, lasting ways and creating and sustaining supportive social environments in educational and youth-focused settings.





Paula offers a holistic book that engages kids in an undersea journey while teaching them how to be kinder.





Clark the Shark



Author: Paula Jones



Publisher: Your Online Publicist



Published Date: June 2022



Book Genre: Childrens Books





About the Author





Paula Jones has traveled the world and observed how people treat one another, especially young children in different cultures. Clark The Shark was inspired when she was on a ship wreck diving trip in the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. Being fascinated with sharks, after returning to Miami Beach, Florida, she spoke to several shark specialists at the Marine Biologist Division of the University of Miami. She learned about the different characteristics of the many types of sharks. She chose to write a childrens book about the bull shark to teach and entertain young children, how to treat others, in hopes it will prevent or minimize any future consequences. She was born in Hot Springs, Arkansas and currently reside in Las Vegas, Nevada enjoying her retirement from luxury real estate after thirty years. She recently published Daltons Dream, fully illustrated, based on young children having an appreciation for their ancestors. Enjoy with each turn of the page.