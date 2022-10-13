NatureKue’s Approach to Quality: the Three Pillars of Customer Service

NatureKue today issued details of the dietary supplement company’s focus on and commitment to excellent customer service and announced that it follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s “current Good Manufacturing Practice” (cGMP) regulations covering the methods, facilities and controls used in manufacturing and packaging of dietary supplements and other products.

“We are proud of our efforts, every day, to ensure our customer service quality meets or exceeds the expectations of our clients,” said Shirley Chai, NatureKue Vice President.

How NatureKue Ensures Quality Service

NatureKue’s approach to customer service is built around three pillars that puts its customers at the center of everything it does:

· Information and Education – NatureKue aims to provide current and potential clients with honest, transparent, and thorough information to help them make educated decisions about which NatureKue herbal-based product or products will fit best for them and their families. NatureKue always seeks to properly inform clients about what its products can and cannot accomplish and how they may be used in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle to solve unmet health requirements and offer preventative choices.

That’s why NatureKue has both, a full-time medical doctor (MD) and a licensed dietitian/nutritionist (MS, RD, LD) on staff. Both are involved in the planning and preparation of NatureKue content and are available to address unique and individual customer questions or concerns.

NatureKue’s extensive customer information and education efforts include the NatureKue website and social media, which contain detailed product information and the benefits derived from herbs and ingredients; our educational and lifestyle blog entries, social media posts on Facebook and Instagram; and bi-weekly emails to NatureKue customers who sign up to receive them.

· Communication – As much as NatureKue wishes to keep customers well-informed and educated about its herbal-based dietary supplements, the company is also eager to learn from customers and to address their questions promptly and completely. NatureKue welcomes customer reviews, feedback, questions or suggestions via any number of channels:

– Website-based email form or to contact@naturekue.com.

– Comment on a NatureKue blog entry.

– Share and leave a message/comment via Facebook or Instagram.

– Post a review on Google or to the NatureKue product page.

· Satisfaction

NatureKue believes that exceeding customer expectations on a consistent basis helps assure their satisfaction not just with NatureKue’s herbal-based dietary supplements, but also with their overall interaction and experience with NatureKue.

There are a number of ways NatureKue seeks to guarantee total client satisfaction:

· By providing substantial information and data, as mentioned above.

· By publishing a shipping policy, refund policy, privacy policy, and terms of service that all designed with the client in mind.

· By following up to respond promptly and completely to every query, request for assistance, or criticism in a timely and truthful manner.

Why NatureKue Ensures Quality Service

NatureKue’s relentless focus on customer service quality is an essential part of the company’s mission and business plan. Here’s why:

· NatureKue is eager to win and regain our customers’ trust – NatureKue recognizes that because our customers rely on us to help them live healthy, happy lives, the company should achieve and preserve their trust.

· Satisfied and loyal customers lead to more clients — NatureKue knows that most people trust recommendations from friends and family more than other forms of advertising or promotion when making a purchase decision. The better NatureKue treats its customers – whether it’s the first time they have shopped with the company or the hundredth time – the better opportunity NatureKue will have at driving positive reviews, recommendations and shares.

“NatureKue understands that our brand is a promise and that keeping our promise upholds our brand. We also know that doing so takes more than good intentions, strategic planning, and effective marketing,” said Ms. Chai. “It takes a quality assurance approach that has at its center customer service – and that keeps our customers at the center of all we do.”

About NatureKue

NatureKue provides high-quality herbal-based dietary supplements for unmet health needs and disease prevention options. In partnership with leading healthcare professionals, NatureKue conducts research and development and uses cutting-edge methods and approaches to blend ancient herbs into powerful dietary supplements. The result: natural ingredients and scientific evidence help our customers maintain a healthy balance and support their overall health! For more information on NatureKue and its high-quality herbal-based dietary supplements, please visit the NatureKue website.