R-Pharm Meets With Retail Buyers About QINAO® PASSION MALE and PASSION FEMALE Dietary Supplements

Buyers from some of the most sought-after retailers in the country learned about two new pleasure-enhancing and stress-releasing supplements at last month’s ECRM’s ‘Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program.”

“We had a good meeting with dozens of retail buyers at the ECRM event,” said Annette Steiner-Kienzler, product developer and pharmacist for R-Pharm. “ECRM enabled us to meet with all these buyers in less than a week.

“Our team is now following up with the buyers with samples and any additional information they may need to make a positive decision on QINAO® PASSION MALE and QINAO® PASSION FEMALE.

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass chains.

QINAO® PASSION MALE is a dietary supplement with Fenugreek Extract, Rose Root Extract, Chili Pepper Extract, L-Arginine, L-Citrulline, Zinc, Selenium, and Vitamin B6.

“The concept of our product is to reduce the stress level and thus to balance the hormones naturally,” Steiner-Kienzler said.

QINAO® PASSION FEMALE contains Fenugreek Extract, Rose Root Extract, Magnesium, Zinc, and Vitamin B6.

Steiner-Kienzler said Zinc is good for fertility health while Vitamin B6 and Magnesium helps reduces fatigue and improve mental function.

“We included Vitamin B6 because it helps regulate hormonal activity,” she added.

R-Pharm will roll out QINAO® PASSION MALE and QINAO® PASSION FEMALE in the coming months just as more consumers in the U.S. are turning to Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM).

“Consumers are seeking more natural remedies,” Steiner-Kienzler said. “People want to take control of their health.”

About R-Pharm

