Hypnotic Escape Rooms, Offers An Innovative Experience Through High-Tech Set Designs

Based in Van Nuys, California, Hypnotic Escape Rooms’ staff is perfectly qualified to give you a one-of-a-kind experience. It’s evident how dedicated and passionate their owners are. Escape rooms have become popular in the last few years by challenging people to play a game that requires their puzzle-solving skills and their desire to, as the name suggests, escape a room.

Considered the best escape room in Van Nuys, CA, Hypnotic Escape Rooms offers many different escape room events like birthday parties, corporate events, and private parties. One of the games they have currently available is: “Atlantis, the forgotten city,” a fantasy theme story plot with 4 out of 5 difficulty level.

If you’re looking for a more thrilling or mysterious game, “Project 5150” is the one to visit, with a plot based on a manor that treats mentally ill patients and a 4 out of 5 difficulty level. “Escape L.A.” is more of an adventure-type escape room with a lower difficulty level of 3 out of 5. Each of the games has high-end, beautiful set designs with captivating plots that allow people to be part of a story.

All games are available for everyone over 14 years of age. The company understands that escape room events should be an out-of-this-world experience. Therefore, they’ve dedicated top-level specialists to the storylines for every one of their themes.

Innovators at Hypnotic Escape Rooms defined perfection under three parameters: Immersive Set Design, Tech Puzzles, and a captivating story plot. They have made it possible for over a hundred escape rooms to be completed worldwide, allowing their familiarity with the industry to grow. They’re experts in building beautiful, over-the-top spaces and creating long-lasting memories.

Their continued efforts to strive for excellence and to be one of the best escape rooms in Van Nuys, CA, have been successfully reflected in their reviews all over the web, with 5 stars on Yelp and numerous reviews from satisfied customers on their website.

Hypnotic Escape Rooms’ priority is to ensure people are immersed in the plots and enjoy the experience as a whole. Whether you want to organize a team-building activity for your employees or desire to hang out with friends for a special occasion, escape room events can be the best option. If you are interested in booking escape room birthday parties at Hypnotic Escape Rooms, you can call their phone number or visit their website (https://www.hypnoticescaperooms.com/) for more information.

