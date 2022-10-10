The New Media Film Festival Heralds 13th Year Anniversary with Global Winners

The Annual New Media Film Festival celebrates its 13th year of global cinema appreciation. Creators from all over the world traveled to share their films and experience the excitement and expertise of creatives and rising talent. The sold-out film festival was full of energy and excitement, artists were glad to be back together after COVID prevented travel in prior years.

The New Media Film Festival continues to encourage creators of all media with an all-encompassing approach to the discovery, recognition and celebration of diverse new media content.

It is a place for everyone, whether a viewer or creator, from anywhere in the world and for all ages. The festival is showcases cutting edge content in classic and technology categories offering perks outside the norm of film festivals. Participants get to join screenings with Q & A’s, VIP Soiree, International Art Exhibit, Awards Ceremony hosted by the festival, partake in networking events as well as distribution and press opportunities; lastly, an opportunity to walk through the iconic red carpet alongside many of the Industry’s VIPs.

The festival offers $45,000 in awards for Best of Category, Top 3 Scripts, and a Grand Prize winner combined. Judges from numerous media and entertainment companies such as Marvel, HBO, BBC, PBS, Simon & Schuster, The Television Academy, Rolling Stone culled over 125 nominees from 29 countries, organizing 44 premieres in the heart of Los Angeles.

Award Winners for the 13th New Media Film Festival®

Africa

Best Socially Responsible – Chasing Childhood – Directors: Eden Wurmfeld and Margaret Munzer Loeb

Belgium

Best Short – Paradisiac – Director: Quentin Dujardin

Cyprus

Best Mixed Reality – Codex Oros Edemos – Director: Akis P. Tix

Germany

Best AI – Mercury XX – Director: Miriam Kuhlmann

New Zealand

Best Documentary – Ben Shemen – Director: Miriam Harris

Singapore

Best Animation – Timeless – Directors: Susan May Lee Lim, Samudra Kajal Saikia and Christina Teenz Tan

South Korea

Best Music Only – Across the Ocean – Composer: Michael W. Choi

Spain

Best S.T.E.A.M. – TXAC Planet – Director: Eterio Ortega

United Kingdom

Best TV – Love Locked – Director Breanne Krause

USA

Grand Prize – Classified (Pilot) – Director: Aemilia Scott

Best Augmented Reality – Isaac Lidar – Director: Christopher Ruane

Best Digital Comic – Caravaggio: A Light Before the Darkness – Writer: Ken Mora

Best Drone – 22 Weeks – Director: Robert Smith

Best Faith Family – Hashtag Blessed – Director: Stephanie McBain

Best Feature – Playing the Crease – Director: Jonathan Moch

Best Mobile/Tablet – Hamlet and Ophelia – Director: Scott Westerman

Best Music Video – There to Catch Me – Director: Bethany Ashton Wolf

Best New Media – KNOTWTR – Directors: Obi Nwankwo, Kostas Garcia and Zaawadi

Best Pilot – Fitness for All – Director: Michael Shaun Sandy

Best Podcast – Earth Eclipsed – Director: Nicholas Prufer

Best Script – Forgotten Christmas – Writer: Ash Gilpin

Best Snipler (30 Seconds) – Shadow Farm – Director: Gina Nemo (category archived this year) Best Student – Tragedy Strikes – Director: Mogan Gullet

Best Trailer – B1 – Director: Thomas I Parrish V

Best VR-360 – Tracing Paint – Directors: Michael Owen and Robin White Owen

Best Web Series – My Human Experience – Director: Sylvia Ray

About The New Media Film Festival

Since its creation in 2009, New Media Film Festival® is the 1st major festival to spotlight a wide variety of diverse and emergent media. It has certainly made its mark as an infinite catalyst for story and technology. This is a creative space that is open to all ages, cultures and types of media and content. There is respect and appreciation for all types of creators, and opportunities that make sure each one of them thrive outside and in the festival. From networking events to screenings and premieres, there is plenty of room and opportunity for creators to thrive and meet other creatives.

Contact:

crystal@newmediafilmfestival.com

310-288-1100 #NewMediaFilmFestival www.newmediafilmfestival.com