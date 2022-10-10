Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) hosts Conference on B20 Indonesia Global Dialogue





Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) hosted Conference on B20 Indonesia Global Dialogue in partnership with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi today, with the aim of aligning the perspectives of Indian industry with the policy recommendations of B20 Indonesia. This conference would set tone for the deliberations to ensure that the Indian perspectives are well represented in the policy recommendation of B20 Indonesia.

















Business 20 (B20), formed in 2010, is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. B20 aims to deliver concrete actionable policy recommendations on the priorities by each rotating presidency to spur economic growth and development.





More than 20 business delegates from Indonesia attended the conference including Mr. M ArsjadRasjid P.M, Chairman, Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Ms. ShintaWidjajaKamdani, Chair, B20 Indonesia, apart from H.E. Ina H. Krishnamurthi, Indonesian Ambassador to India attended the Conference.





The Indian Government side was represented by Shri Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa to G20, Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and other senior officers from DPIIT and other concerned Ministries.









Indian industry was represented by many leaders including; Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII; Dr.Naushad Forbes, Past President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Shri Deepak Bagla, MD& CEO, Invest India





After Opening Plenary and introductory remarks, Dialogues were held on (i)Trade & Investment (ii) Energy, Sustainability & Climate (iii) Digitisation and (iv) Finance and Infrastructure wherein perspectives from B20 Indonesia was followed by perspectives from Indian Industry and Government of India.





G 20 is a group of 19 Countries + EU, together representing around 85% of global GDP, 75% of global trade, and 60% of the world’s population. The members of the G20 are: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, and the European Union. Indonesia is currently holding the Presidency of G20.





The dialogue will pave the way to the B20 final summit that will take place on 13-14 November 2022 at Indonesia.









