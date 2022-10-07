Top digital competition selects STEM City Metaverse & High-Tech Sunday Podcast as W3 Award Winners

The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts has selected two Career Communications Group (CCG) products for the 2022 w3 Awards.

BALTIMORE – Oct. 4, 2022 – PRLog — The w3 Awards honor creative excellence and recognizes people behind award-winning sites, marketing programs, social content, mobile site/apps and online video.

Having just finished its seventeenth season, the w3 Awards received over 3,000 entries from advertising agencies, PR Firms, digital agencies, In-house creative professionals, web designers, and graphic designers.

The w3 is sanctioned and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an invitation only body consisting of professionals from media, interactive, advertising, and marketing firms. AIVA members include executives from Comcast, Disney, Microsoft, Wired, and many others.

In determining winners, entries are judged on a standard of excellence as determined by the AIVA, according to the category entered. Entries are scored on a 100-point scale by the judges. Less than 10% of all entries will be selected as Gold Winners.

The w3 Awards honor outstanding Websites, Marketing, Video, Mobile, Social, and Podcasts created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry.

STEM City USA came in second place in the General Websites-Community for Websites category and will receive a gold award. High-Tech Sunday, ranked in third place in the General Series-Technology for Podcast category, will receive a silver award.

CCG’s award-wining metaverse, STEM City USA and High-Tech Sunday launched with little fanfare during the pandemic and the great racial reckoning in the United States.

Founded and powered by Career Communications Group, STEM City USA provides content surrounding education, training, and infotainment. Content is distributed through different communities within STEM City USA. They include the STEM City Public School, STEM City Health and Technutrition, The STEMulating Lounge, The Hall of Fame, The Tribute Hall, STEM City Career Center, STEM City Seminars, STEM City Auditoriums, and High-Tech Sunday.

The High-Tech Sunday Podcast looks at professional development in technology through the lens of spiritual philosophies. In a time when digital information is critical more than ever, this weekly program is produced by and for CCG’s community of alumni and professionals in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, thought leaders, and aspiring students, to bring a concentrated discussion around technological advancements and achievements based on universal moral principles.

About STEM City USA (SCU)

STEM City USA (SCU) combines the physical and digital worlds by creating unique digital in the moments (DIM). These DIMs are designed with rich content that delivers an immersive experience where all lives intersect and blend into a diverse digital community. Founded and powered by Career Communications Group (CCG), STEM City USA builds on the successful best practices and proven content of the Black Engineer of the Year and Women of Color in Technology conferences, both of which operate in digital twin environments. www.stemcityusa.com

About Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG)

Career Communications Group, Inc. (CCG) publications target students actively pursuing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers. CCG publications promote STEM as an integral part of global competitiveness and America’s advancement. Therefore, CCG magazines aim to reach, engage, and retain diverse readers by exposing them to job horizons, professional life, and forward-thinking role models. For more information on CCG, please visit www.ccgmag.com.