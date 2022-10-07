Griddly’s Got Eight Ingredients to JUST ADD to Holiday Fun

Griddly Games announced today that all of its ingredients are in the mix for the holidays.

“This is the first time that stores can show off our entire line of eight different kits. With various manufacturing and shipping challenges like everyone has experienced, we are overjoyed that all of our JUST ADD S.T.E.A.M. kits are in stock in time for the holidays,” Reisa Schwartzman, president of Griddly Games, said.

The newest kit, Just Add Soap ($26.95 for ages 8+), one of the most robust experiment and craft kits in the line, puts some good clean fun in the group that already includes:

Just Add Baking Soda ($27.95 for ages 8 and up).

($27.95 for ages 8 and up). Just Add Fruits & Veggies ($24.95 for ages 8 and up).

($24.95 for ages 8 and up). Just Add Egg ($30.95 for ages 5 and up).

($30.95 for ages 5 and up). Just Add Milk ($18.95 for ages 5 and up)

($18.95 for ages 5 and up) Just Add Sun ($30.95 for ages 8 and up)

($30.95 for ages 8 and up) Just Add Glue ($26.95 for ages 8 and up)

($26.95 for ages 8 and up) Just Add Sugar ($26.95 for ages 8 and up)

Griddly Games products ae available in stores everywhere and recently landed on store shelves across Canada at Indigo stores and other fine retailers.

About Griddly Games: We are the creators, manufacturers and marketers of original games and activity kits that are designed for the entire ”grid” of people. Our mission is to inspire creativity, imagination, out-of-the-box learning, healthy living and lively interaction through the fun of games and activities. Our multi-award-winning line of STEAM (Science. Technology. Engineering. Art. Math) activity kits and STEM games continues to ”Just Add” more and more new ”ingredients” that cultivate natural curiosities and memorable experiences. All of our products inspire and engage people in a lifetime of play and learning about themselves and their limitless capabilities. The company, based in Richmond, near Vancouver, British Columbia, was founded in 2007 by Reisa Schwartzman, a mother of three boys, who took it upon herself to deliver wholesome family fun that multiple ages could enjoy at once. Griddly Games’ instills a strict company philosophy to encourage social interaction, learning, strategy and challenges that anyone (from across the grid) can enjoy. To discover more about Griddly Games and shop for products, visit www.griddlygames.com.