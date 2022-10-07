Intermountian Good Samaritan Medical Center Names Ann Gantzer as New Chief Nursing Officer

Intermountain Good Samaritan Medical Center recently announced Ann Gantzer, Ph.D., RN as its new Chief Nursing Officer.

Gantzer joins Good Samaritan from UW Health, an integrated health system of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she served as the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Patient Care Services for two hospitals in northern Illinois.

With more than 35 years of experience as a nurse and healthcare leader, Gantzer began her nursing career as a critical care and mobile unit (float) registered nurse. She has worked her way as up as a manager, director, vice president and chief nursing officer in both large and small hospital settings.

Gantzer also enjoys education and has held adjunct teaching positions throughout the last 15 years.

“I love being a nurse and working in a profession that makes such a valuable and unique contribution to patient care,” said Gantzer. “As a nurse leader, I strive to create an environment and culture that ensures each nurse can fulfill their passion as it relates to patient care that we provide.”

Gantzer holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in nursing from Northern Illinois University, a master’s in business administration from the University of Dallas Graduate School of Management, and a Ph.D. in organizational management from Capella University in Minneapolis.

