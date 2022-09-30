Worldwide Discipleship Association and Restoring Your Heart Host Free Facebook Live Talk on The Pathway To Connection

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) and Restoring Your Heart (RYH) plans to host a free talk on “The Pathway To Connection” on October 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Facebook Live. Experienced Restoring Your Heart group facilitator and licensed counselor, Pastor Jesse Dukes, will host the event.

WDA reports that the Facebook Live talk will include information on a step-by-step path to connection, the power of Godly relationships, how to recognize and avoid “faux-nerability,” and how Restoring Your Heart ministries can help with finding connection. Join online on the RYH Facebook page: facebook.com/restoringyourheart.

Restoring Your Heart offers a series of safe, small group experiences for those who desire freedom from emotional hurt and unprocessed pain. The ministry is delivered through the church and other organizations via trained leaders who facilitate safe, gender-specific small groups to their congregation and surrounding community. RYH was developed by Jack Larson, an Atlanta-based pastor, and a team of theologians, mental health professionals, and lay leaders who collaborated to produce workbooks and group experiences geared toward helping individuals process past pain, understand emotions, and conquer shame. Restoring Your Heart is a ministry of Worldwide Discipleship Association.

“This free talk on connection comes at the perfect time in our world today,” said Dr. Tony Rutledge, an RYH staff member, and trainer. “We were isolating and sheltering in place for over two years and that has taken a toll on our ability to communicate and socialize. As we begin to re-engage with other people, this talk offers information that will help us connect in healthy ways. Why is connection so vital to authentic relationships? Where does safety fit within connection? What about vulnerability? This talk will answer these questions and provide clear insight regarding the pathway to connection.”

Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro Atlanta area since 1974.