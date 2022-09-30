SEI Robotics and Amlogic Co-Launch the Wi-Fi 6E 8K Box

Highlights:

SEI 8K Box is developed by SEI Robotics and co-launched by Amlogic (IBC booth Hall 5 C.62) and SEI Robotics (IBC booth Hall 5 F.64). It integrates 8K, an IoT Module, Google Assistant, Dolby Atoms, DTS, EQ (Equalizer) and HDR10+, to provide users with cinema-level audio and video smart home experience.

The design style follows the “Box series,” reflecting a hard-core technological aesthetic with clean lines, brushed silver metal to enhance the texture, and an embedded RGB light bar, the light color changes accordingly to the TV screen content.

For the specification, SEI 8K Box is equipped with Amlogic S928X chipset which includes multi-core A76 & A55 big Little architecture, 12nm process, and a 36K+ DMIPS processing power. The video technology includes HDR10+ / HLG, Dolby Vision, Vivid HDR and a full-featured HDMI2.1a 8K UHD video interface. The sound technology contains Dolby Audio, Dolby Atoms, and DTS allowing users more perfect and detailed audio and picture presentation.

Contents on the 8K Box are ready with over 7 million movies and TV shows. Customers can enjoy shows, movies and live TV from a variety of sources.

SEI 8K Box has an embedded IoT module and supports Wi-Fi Mesh, Matter, Zigbee 3.0, Thread, and Wi-Fi 6E protocols. On the basis of the Homatics App and Google Assistant, SEI 8K Box has access to control smart home devices via TV. By means of Whole House connectivity, it also enables the control of smart home devices directly, which not only allows you to enjoy domestic entertainment, but also becomes the smart hub for your home.

“We are proud to co-launch with SEI Robotics on the Wi-Fi 6E 8K Box with our cutting-edge technology of S928X chipset, which deliver a leading-edge audiovisual experience to our customers,” said James Xie, Senior Vice President of Corporate Business Strategy, Amlogic.

“Our ongoing partnership of trust with Amlogic is a source of tremendous pride for the entire team at SEI,” said Jeff Yin, CEO at SEI Robotics. “We are dedicated to providing customers with state-of-the-art audio-visual experience and service. The launch of SEI 8K Box is our new milestone for our product innovation and customer focus.”

About SEI Robotics

Established in 2009, SEI Robotics is a Smart Hardware company and a Global leader in developing and manufacturing Android TV and IoT devices. As one of Google’s Tier 1 Android TV ODM Partners, we focus on innovative Android TV products like ATV HDMI Dongle, OTT & Hybrid Set-top box (STB), Android TV Smart Speaker, 4G/5G CPE Gateway, Wifi Mesh, and Home Security IoT. We successfully worked with a large number of Tier 1 international customers on multiple Android TV projects and Smart Home IoT Solutions. Our goal is always to deliver the best quality product on time. Visit SEI Robotics online at https://seirobotics.net.

About Amlogic

Amlogic is a world leading fabless semiconductor company that specializes in the design, development and application of high-performance, multimedia system-on-chip (SoC). As a result of our cutting-edge technologies and best-in-class solutions, we have actively expanded into new areas including smart vision, wireless connectivity and automotive electronics, ushering in a new era of AIoT. By providing complete turnkey solutions in combination with industry-leading software and hardware technologies, including UHD multimedia processing, artificial intelligence, content security protection, CPU and GPU with advanced process nodes, customers are able to rapidly optimize and develop market-leading products with state-of-the-art performance and power consumption. Founded in Silicon Valley, with R&D, support, and sales offices worldwide including Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing, Chengdu, Qingdao, Xi’an, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, Mumbai, London, Munich, Indianapolis, and Milan. Visit Amlogic online at https://www.amlogic.com.