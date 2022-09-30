ProcessUnity Named Sponsor at The Knowledge Group’s Event “How to Mitigate and Manage Third-Party Risks: Leveraging Tools and Best Practices,” on 10/13/2022

https://knowledgewebcasts.com/know-portfolio/how-to-mitigate-and-manage-third-party-risks/





Third parties are vital in boosting business efficiencies and growth strategies. However, the threats associated with third parties such as potential regulatory scrutiny, poor data security, over-reliance on third-party safeguards, and service interruptions have also become rampant which, if not mitigated, could severely hamper business continuity. Thus, the third-party risk management (TPRM) program is taking on greater significance.





As risks continue to loom on the business landscape, it becomes crucial that organizations integrate a robust TPRM program that could automate their third-party risk management lifecycle while ensuring streamlined regulatory reporting and improved overall visibility into vendor performance.





Listen as a panel of key thought leaders and industry experts assembled by The Knowledge Group provide a comprehensive discussion on how to manage third-party risks. The speakers will also share tools and techniques to maximize your third-party risk management program and ensure compliance amid the shifting regulatory climate.





 Third-Party Risk Management: Notable Updates



 Regulatory and Enforcement Trends



 Critical Issues and Pitfalls



 Implementing Efficient Third-Party Risk Management Program



 TPRM Best Practices



 What Lies Ahead





