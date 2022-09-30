Holabird’s Western Frontiers Auction, Oct. 13th-16th, is Packed with Many Collections and Categories



Headlining the event will be Part 3 of the Gary Bracken collection. Parts 1 and 2 (also held by Holabird) were huge successes, and more great rarities from the collection of the Ponca City, Oklahoma lawyer will feature Native Americana (to include baskets and pottery), Colorado and Oklahoma tokens, foreign coins, Colorado whiskey jugs, and saloon ephemera and billheads.





Also up for bid will be more great items from the Tucson mining museum collection of Jim and Barbara Sherman, including a Wild West / Law & Order document group with signatures of key Western lawmen and figures such as Pat Garrett, Emmett Dalton and Sam Houston; a contract signed by both Buffalo Bill and Pawnee Bill; US gold coins; autographs and mining artifacts.





New to the lineup will be Part 1 of a private, world-class Nevada (and California) mining collection. Included is a fantastic Nevada philatelic/Express section with Wells Fargo covers from numerous Nevada mining camps. Also, rare Colorado mining ephemera and stocks from a private collection will come up for bid, with many of the stocks never before offered at auction.





The Cameron Holloway collection features gorgeous Native American and other Southwest rugs and weavings on Day 4; Ansel Adams photographic prints on Day 3; and a large selection of musical instruments on Day 1. Also on offer will be more from the Joe Elcano Nevada mining collection, featuring over 50 different Nevada territorial stocks, plus Joes research and stories.





The large Native Americana section contains jewelry, beadwork and a large group of beautiful rugs and weavings. Historical, political collectibles will include presidents to include Lincoln, Harrison, Teddy Roosevelt, JFK and more. The art category will feature a small group of Ansel Adams Yosemite prints, oil and watercolor paintings, scenic prints and Western illustrations.





General Americana will be packed with photographs, books and artifacts from Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado and more; plus smaller categories, like gaming, tobacciana, hard goods and musical instruments. Numismatics will feature gold US and foreign coins; medals, exonumia, a large scrip collection, and tokens (from California, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Indian Traders).





Mining will contain gold ore specimens from the Dr. James A. Saunders collection; rare Western mining ephemera from Arizona, California, Colorado and Nevada; and artifacts that include lamps, assay, gold pans and scales. Militaria will feature items from the Mexican War, Civil War, Indian Wars and World Wars I/II, including photos, autographed documents and artifacts.





Day 1, on Thursday, October 13th, will showcase Express and philatelic and general Americana, geographically sorted and including miscellaneous categories such as gaming, tobacciana and musical instruments. Lot 1401 is a Gibson ES175 Sunburst electric guitar (no serial number), with factory Bixby whammy bar, dark swirl pick guard and hard case (est. $5,000-$10,000).





Day 2, on Friday, October 14th, includes political collectibles; militaria, firearms and weaponry; mining artifacts and ephemera; and stock certificates and bonds (with Colorado and Nevada mining, railroad and miscellaneous). A 6.61 troy oz. ore specimen from the Sleeper Mine in Humboldt, Nev., with Native gold disseminated throughout the quartz, should hit $800-$2,000.





Holabird has auctions lined up for December and January that will feature items from the S.S. Central America. The firm is seeking treasure-related items, ingots, gold nuggets and Gold Rush collectibles to add to these sales, which will feature Treasures from the Land & Sea. It is also looking for consignments from mining, railroadiana, Native Americana, numismatics and bottles.





Anyone owning a collection that might fit into a Holabird Western Americana Collections auction is encouraged to get in touch. The firm travels throughout the U.S., to see and pick up collections. The company has agents all over America and will travel to inspect most collections.





To learn more about Holabird Western Americana Collections and the four-day Western Frontiers auction from Oct. 13th-16th, online and live in the Reno gallery, visit www.holabirdamericana.com. Updates are posted often.

