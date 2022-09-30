The event will be held on October 15th and 16th from 12pm to 4pm daily.

Parade of Homes is coming to Magnolia Green.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Sept. 29, 2022 – PRLog — On the heels of an event-filled, action-packed summer, Magnolia Green in Chesterfield County is excited to announce that it will be the weekend sponsor for The Home Building Association of Richmond’s Parade of Homes® on October 15th and 16th from 12pm to 4pm daily. This event is free and open to all. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit Magnolia Green, see a variety of beautiful new model homes and its state-of-the- art amenities while participating in a curated adventure.

The event will feature a “Go International” theme, and each model home and amenity stop will represent a country. Participants will receive a passport that will be stamped at each stop. Those who visit all stops will get entered to win a $500 VISA gift card.

The parade will include live music by Damian Allen and Jocelyn Oldham, Jonathan the Juggler, trolley rides, face painting, food trucks and beverages for purchase courtesy of Tipsy Grape Mobile Bar. These festivities will take place at the Magnolia Green Aquatic Center.

The fun kicks off at the Aquatic Center where attendees will receive a passport and tour map. “This family-friendly event will also offer visual scavenger hunts in each home for children to participate in,” said Michelle Atkins, Marketing Manager of Magnolia Green.

The Parade of Homes will follow one of Magnolia Green’s most memorable summers yet.

The Magnolia Green Sea Dragons (Magnolia Green’s summer league swim team) finished its 2022 season undefeated. “The goal of the team is to provide a quality recreational swimming program for the residents of Magnolia Green,” said Beth Miller, Swim Team President. “The team strives to show great sportsmanship, enthusiasm, teamwork and the dedication to better themselves in the sport of swimming.”

Magnolia Green also hosted a variety of tennis and golf camps. “These camps were an exciting way for our youth to experience various sports during the summer months,” said Kelley Glen, Director of Tennis.

In July, Magnolia Green was excited to welcome Moseley Elementary School to the Chesterfield Community at its ribbon cutting ceremony. Home of the Mustangs, the school officially welcomed its first students (grades K-5) on August 22.

The Market at Magnolia Green has also been in full swing since May. The popular farmers market is open to the public and takes place every Saturday through October 22 from 9am to 1pm (rain or shine) at 17320 Hull Street Road. The market will close out the season by hosting its annual Young Entrepreneur Day on October 22 from 9am to 12pm.

“We love to support young entrepreneurs each year,” said Atkins. “We can’t wait to see the variety of handmade/homemade product offerings from all of the talented kids.”

Coming this fall, Magnolia Green will be offering new home opportunities several new neighborhoods. Those interested can click here (https://magnoliagreen.com/ neighborhoods/ ) to view our single-family homes, custom homes, townhomes, age-targeted/ low maintenance homes and apartment home opportunities.

Nestled on 2,000 acres in southwest Chesterfield County, Magnolia Green is located at 6700 Otterdale Road, Moseley, VA 23120. To learn more, visit MagnoliaGreen.com or call 804-302-4015.