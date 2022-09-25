SaveEat App, Developed By Mobulous, Got Funding of 1M USD



The team of SaveEat will invest this funding in various sectors, including product development, marketing, sales and distribution channels (including offline stores), expansion, and customer experience improvements.





Here’s what CEO Anil Sharma says about this achievement:



“Mobulous has been providing its customers with top-notch mobile and website app development services since 2013, and the company has grown significantly as a result of its dedication to offering the world’s best services without burdening the budget. We are delighted to announce that our created app ‘SaveEat’ got funding of 1 M USD in such a short time. This is a significant accomplishment for our company and India’s food-tech ecosystem. We promise to put in even more effort in the future to give customers the best mobile and web app development services.”





The funding will make a significant impact on food waste management in India



With the funding, the services of SaveEat will improve even more in the coming times. The funding will be used towards product development, marketing, sales and distribution channels (including offline stores), expansion, and customer experience improvements. SaveEat is a food-saving app that helps users save money and feed the needy.





About Mobulous



Founded in 2013 in Noida, New Delhi, India, Mobulous is a top mobile app development company offering innovative mobile and website app development services. The company has the world’s best team that works dedicatedly on every project. The company has served various clients, including small startups and large enterprises, in achieving success, boosting sales, and getting more potential users.





About SaveEat



SaveEat, based in Mumbai, is India’s first food-saving app that has raised $1 million through its fundraising round. An all-encompassing solution to food waste and hunger in India is SaveEat. It aspires to make restaurants more sustainable and lucrative while assisting millions of people with daily access to healthy meals.





It is the first app in India that enables you to give extra food from bakeries, restaurants, and grocery stores to shelters in the area. With the funding, the company will improve its services and provide customers with a fantastic experience.

