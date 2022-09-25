ContactPigeon branches out its outreach in Cyprus and sponsors the 14th e-Commerce Conference



Furthermore, ContactPigeon becomes an official sponsor for the 14th e-Commerce Conference that will take place in Nicosia, Cyprus on the 20th of September 2022.





The 14th E-Commerce Conference is a benchmark for the e-commerce industry in Cyprus. With industry experts as keynote speakers and leading businesses as sponsors and participants, the conference will present the upcoming, international trends in the e-commerce sector as well as case studies that will provide attendees with valuable knowledge. The 14th E-Commerce Conference is addressed to entrepreneurs, Commercial Managers, Marketing & Communication and advertising professionals, Digital Managers, and also those who are interested to start operating in the e-Commerce sector.





The participants will have the opportunity to meet with ContactPigeon members at its booth and learn about the company’s activities and the benefits of its omnichannel customer engagement platform.





After attending a very successful conference in Bulgaria, our Pigeons are kicking off autumn with some new adventures. On September 20th 2022, ContactPigeon is flying to Nicosia to participate and sponsor the 14th E-Commerce Conference! Having several clients in the fast-developing market of Cyprus, we have first-hand knowledge about the impact of eCommerce in the neighboring country, but we have also seen the challenges that retailers face daily. Therefore, by investing in the development of the Cypriot market, we wish to effectively assist businesses that want to evolve and exceed from the competition. We are very excited about this trip, and we are looking forward to seeing you at our booth, so drop by to say hi and get some really cool gifts!!, said George Mirotsos, CEO and co-founder of ContactPigeon.





About ContactPigeon



ContactPigeon empowers marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built for retailers. The platform is designed to deliver perfectly timed and personalized messages for each customer, regardless of whether the point of contact is offline or online. The company has been awarded numerous industry awards and distinctions since 2015 and is also a member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy movement. Its client base consists of hundreds of retailers in Europe and the USA such as Fujitsu, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, and LOREAL.





