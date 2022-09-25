Intermountain Orem Hospital Harvest Festival Brings Services and Community Together

Intermountain Orem Community Hospital will once again be hosting the annual Harvest Festival to bring on caregivers, friends, families, and neighbors together for food, fun, and great health information.

Monday, September 26 from 4 to 7:30 pm at 331 N. 400 W in Orem, partners such as Orem City, the Utah County Health Department, Haven House, Kids on the Move, Intermountain LifeFlight, the Orem Neighborhood Partnership Initiative, and other community groups will offer free games and services, health screenings for adults, and many other activities.

“We started the Harvest Good Health Festival in 2016 with Orem City to bring the community together and provide education to help people live the healthiest lives possible,” said Lenny Lyons, Orem Hospital administrator. “Due to COVID, we haven’t been able to hold the Festival for a couple of years, but are excited to bring the community together again.”

Two stage performances with dance move instruction will also be offered:

5:30 to 6:00pm Extreme Hip Hop with Tilly

6:30 to 7:00pm Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl de Utah

At 7 pm, hospital representatives will present a special appreciation aware to the Utah County Health Department for the work and support during the pandemic. That will be immediately followed by the traditional “5,000 Candles in the Wind” sing along with Li’l Sebastion, ld by Austin Cook.

Mero the Mammoth and Li’l Sebastian photos, giveaways, pumpkins, bounce houses, pony rides, face painting, prizes, and more will be available all evening.

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/oremcommunity or call 801-224-4080.

