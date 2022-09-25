Hoosier Chapter Books Hires 4 New Writers

Paul Bellow, publisher of Hoosier Chapter Books, has hired three new authors. In addition to Kenny Kings, the up and coming publishing company will be featuring work by Ezra O’Henry, Kathy Stone, Esther Williams, and Heidi Jiang.

Hoosier Chapter Books is an attempt by a group of ex-journalists to promote children’s literary – even so-called reluctant readers. While new, the staff hope to reach even new heights in 2023 and beyond. The publisher Bellow is excited to be growing.

“I’ve wanted to expand Hoosier Chapter Books for a while now, and the time seems ripe to pick up some talented ex-journalists looking for work. The team we’ve assembled has been working hard to produce books for publishing in 2023 and beyond.”

Until then, the new authors will be helping write informative, friendly, and fun content on the website. Kenny Kings has already published some chapter books on Amazon, and has more in the works too.

“Next year is looking great for small publishers,” Kings said. “We’re going to focus on expanding our reach and building a community of readers. It’s exciting to be on the ground floor with a publisher we like.”

Hoosier Chapter Books has an important mission – promoting literary for children, especially reluctant readers. The approach so far has been simple: focus on reader friendly content, let the authors handle the more complex work, and the children will have a blast. It’s been just a few months, but it seems to be working.

“It really helps to be able to focus on the real author on the website, and let them do what they do best. It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Esther Williams, a former freelance writer who has seen a big change in her career by working with Hoosier Chapter Books.

“It’s been different working with the Hoosier Chapter Books family,” Williams continued. “I’m used to working independently and producing the best work I can. But the team has been great at giving everyone a fair shake, and I’m learning some great tips on how to communicate with readers.”

While Hoosier Chapter Books is still a small company, they’re growing quickly and look to be on the right path to success. The new team is excited and eager to be growing with the company.

“The author’s time is valuable, and you can find it hard to get them to contribute when you’re a small company. With Hoosier Chapter Books, we’ve been able to focus on the real author and what they do best,” Publisher Paul Bellow said. “The friendly approach has been a real success, and we’re hoping to represent our authors well as we continue expanding.”

While waiting for the new batch of chapter books to be published in 2023, interested parents are invited to check out all the great family-oriented content on the website. They will find a plethora of useful suggestions, interviews, toy reivews, and information that aspiring parents and kids of all ages can use.

About Hoosier Chapter Books

Getting kids excited about reading … even reluctant readers!

Hoosier Chapter Books publishes books that both children and parents can enjoy. The company is focused on family-friendly content, in addition to fiction and inspirational works. The small, family run company is just starting out, but the team behind it is enthusiastic about the future. They believe that readers and writers both have a role in a healthy community.