Driving Successful Lives Announces Holiday Season Preparations to Help Families in Need

With the holiday season quickly approaching, Driving Successful Lives is ramping up to be able to meet some of the needs of families in various communities that the organization serves. “We have witnessed a growing number of families and individuals that are in dire situations during the season,” said a DSL representative. “The holidays are traditionally a time when finances are stretched to their limits – with increased utility bills due to more time indoors – before you even get to holiday meals, gifts and other festivities.”

“This is why Driving Successful Lives is preparing early – while it’s still warm and most are still enjoying the last bits of summer. Our focus is on the extra needs that will definitely arise in the last quarter of the year.”

As the weather begins to turn for the colder, while the economy is also on shaky ground, more families will unfortunately find themselves in need of help just to make ends meet – never mind holiday activities. “Our goal is to make sure that as many families as possible are able to have a happy holiday season and bring in the new year positively,” said Mark Maupin, head of DSL. “Unfortunately, the need far exceeds our capabilities, so anyone wanting to help in this mission can visit the donation page of out site.”

Driving Successful Lives has helped many families and individuals with food, utility assistance, toys for children and even completely paid for vehicles. The organization follows a simple belief that helping others is the duty of those who can.

Visit us at: https://drivingsuccessfullives.org/

About Driving Successful Lives

Driving Successful Lives’ mission is to facilitate car donations so that veterans, homeless families, children, those with addictions & other non-profits can benefit from fellow citizens giving-forward.

Every time a person gives to the charity of their choice it may also create a tax benefit for them. The money, the items, and the real property that they have donated to non-profit institutions throughout the tax year may be tax deductible which means that they could end up being the difference between a good tax return and a great tax return. Depending upon the kind of donation and the type of charity or foundation that they chose to donate to, the tax deduction it creates could be very helpful for reducing the amount taxes that they owe. Many successful and wealthy people state that at least to a certain degree, a part of whom they are and what they have become comes at least in part from the practice of giving. Contributing to charities can be a very convenient way to reduce taxes.

Visit: https://www.drivingsuccessfullives.com/