Canada – Proposed Registration Decision PRD2022-11, Fenazaquin, Magister SC Miticide/Fungicide, and Magus SC Miticide

The Pest Management Regulatory Agency (PMRA) invites the public to submit written comments on the proposed registration decision for Fenazaquin, Magister SC Miticide/Fungicide, and Magus SC Miticide. Proposed Registration Decision PRD2022-11 is a consultation document that summarizes the science evaluation for Fenazaquin, Magister SC Miticide/Fungicide, and Magus SC Miticide and presents the reasons for the proposed decision. The PMRA will consider any comments received before making a final decision on Fenazaquin, Magister SC Miticide/Fungicide, and Magus SC Miticide.

How to get involved

This consultation is open for comment from 29 August 2022 to 13 October 2022 (45 calendar days). Open the “Consultation Summary” to access the document.

This consultation is open for comment from 29 August 2022 to 13 October 2022 (45 calendar days).

Reporting to Canadians

Health Canada will make the results of this consultation available on this website. Once the decision on Fenazaquin, Magister SC Miticide/Fungicide, and Magus SC Miticide is finalized, the PMRA will post a Registration Decision on the Pesticides and Pest Management Reports and Publications portion of Canada.ca.

