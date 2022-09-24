In 4 weeks meet Pfizer, AstraZeneca, DiME and many more at the Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference



The highlights of the 2022 conference include delving into the unmet needs of: battery technologies, for continuous monitoring, flexibility for non-invasive wearable sensors and long-term adhesives for wearable sensors. Due to the growing digital application, the 2022 agenda will also assess the potential of Artificial Intelligence coupled with sensors and understand how industry is managing digital outcomes.





SAE Media Group has released key presentations, that are not to be missed  see below a snapshot of the presentations:



Designing Wearables for Real-Time Clinical Thinking Algorithms presented by Eric Richardson, Vice President of Applied Research, MedRhythms, Inc. this will cover:



 In digital therapeutic devices, there are a class of products whose clinical responses are delivered synchronously to the patient based on real-time inputs from biosensors. These devices differ from wearables that track biomarkers and activities on daily hourly or daily basis.



 Real-time wearables dont have the luxury of post-processing entire data sets. Hardware and algorithm design must accommodate the constraints of data processing with low-latency and high reliability requirements, using machine learning and other techniques early in the data acquisition pipeline.



 Wireless biosensors are preferred, so edge processing algorithms on the biosensor hardware reduces data transmission and conserves battery life.



 This presentation will discuss design strategies that balance the competing requirements of real-time medical wearables.



No Two Devices Are Created Equal presented by Carrie Northcott, Director & Project Lead, Digital Medicine & Translational Imaging, Early Clinical Development, Pfizer, Inc & Christine Guo, Chief Scientific Officer, ActiGraph, they will be focusing on:



 The past, present and future of sensor-based digital health technology (DHT) and novel digital endpoints (NDEs) for use in clinical investigations and beyond.



 How technology and pharma can work together to continue the advancement of DHTs and novel clinical endpoints in clinical trials



 Case Study: Wearable device comparisons and sensor performance evaluation



Enabling Remote Cardiac Monitoring to Detect Major Heart Disease presented by Tero-Pekka Alastalo, Chief Medical Officer and General Manager, US Operations, CardioSignal Inc, he will be discussing:



 Introducing a new approach to remote heart health monitoring with motion sensor technology: Gyrocardiography, a non-invasive technique for assessing heart motion



 Technology that can run on smartphones, offering unmatched accessibility in virtual care models



 A high-quality signal: Accurate performance with a wide range of smartphone models and different body characteristics. Presenting results from our multi-center clinical studies, and published clinical and technical validations



 Technology that enables detection of major heart disease, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease and aortic stenosis



Integrating Sensor Generated Data into Data Platforms to Power Clinical Research & Patient Care presented by Jennifer Goldsack, CEO, Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), she will touch on:



 A cross-industry collaboration to articulate value, define needs, and advance a framework for best practices



 Challenges in data handling to practically introducing sensors at scale in clinical research and patient care environments



 What does the industry need with regard to regulations, standards, and guidance to accelerate the opportunities of sensor data in medicine?



 Takeaways from the study: next steps for industry to allow clinicians, patients, and researchers to use sensor generated data to make better decisions, faster



Assessing Accuracy, Reliability & Usability of In-Ear Vital Signs Monitoring presented by Johannes Kreuzer, CEO, Cosinuss, this will focus on:



 An introduction to the current landscape of vital signs monitoring



 Verifying biosensor features and applicability for continuous monitoring of vital signs



 Human factors considerations for in-ear wearable device design



 Components of remote patient monitoring systems for detection, analysis, and transmission of raw data





2nd Annual Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference (In Collaboration with Medical Design Briefs)



24  25 October 2022



Boston, MA, USA



Exhibitor: Raumedic



