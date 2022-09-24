Apex Manayunk Makes Apartment Living a Luxurious Experience

About 39 million Americans live in apartments–that’s about one in eight people in the country. For many, an apartment is their first taste of freedom. For young families, it’s a starter home. For retirees, it’s an ideal dwelling once their kids have flown the coop. But there’s one word that is rarely associated with apartments: luxury. Respected property developer JRK draws on their over 25 years of experience when they sought to reinvent what apartment living could and should be.

Apex Manayunk: Luxury Comes Standard

Unlike most apartments, Apex Manayunk wasn’t designed merely for convenience and efficiency—it was created to be a place where residents can truly enjoy a well-appointed life.

Privacy is priceless

One of the downsides of living in mainstream apartments and condominiums is sharing the common areas with the other building tenants. With Apex Manayunk being a luxury property, there are fewer units available, allowing residents to enjoy greater privacy.

Just like home

An apartment is a home in miniature. While some of the features found in a full-sized home might not be present in an apartment, this is not the case with Apex Manayunk. Residents appreciate the walk-in closet that can house their clothes, shoes, bags, and other fashion must-haves. There’s no need to downsize one’s wardrobe when moving into this apartment.

With 9′ ceilings with large windowed walls featuring unobstructed views of the river, canal or courtyard and marble master baths, some with deep linen storage. Each unit is also equipped with appliances that make everyday living more convenient such as a dishwasher, washer, and a dryer.

Sense of style

A luxury property must have luxurious interiors, and JRK certainly ticks all boxes at Apex Manayunk. Elegant units with nine-foot ceilings give the space a sense of scale and grandeur. Meanwhile, tasteful hardwood flooring offers a sophistication and old-world charm to the apartment. Elsewhere, the kitchen is modern-looking and efficient, making it a joy to cook in with family and friends. The appliances are stainless steel, making them not only easier to clean but also very contemporary.

Nearby, there is also an island breakfast bar, where families can share an intimate and hearty meal to start the day. The bar also provides additional counter space, giving home chefs more room to prepare their culinary masterpieces. The windows let plenty of natural light in, making the interiors feel vibrant and roomier. Some units even have a view of the lush woods surrounding the property.

Choose your leisure

With its portfolio spanning apartments and hotels across 20 states, JRK’s expertise in hotel amenities can be seen in their project Apex Manayunk. Offering only the best in upscale apartment and community amenities, fitness buffs have access to a state-of-the-art gym that’s open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Residents of the luxury apartment no longer need to get a separate membership or endure packed commercial gyms just to work out.

JRK commits to quality service

With JRK’s focus on hospitality and warm, welcoming service, the company also elevates landlording by offering property management services that few apartments can match. Apex Manayunk offers a 48-hour maintenance commitment, which ensures routine repairs are completed within that time window. Emergency repairs, meanwhile, are to be completed in as little as 24 hours. An on-site crew also ensures all amenities and communal spaces within the project are meticulously maintained.

Rethink apartment living

Projects such as Apex Manayunk prove that apartments can be every bit as convenient, enjoyable, and luxurious as other premier properties. A spokesperson from Apex Manayunk says:

“Comfort and convenience are really the heart of luxury, and we think this project lets residents enjoy the best of both worlds. On one hand, they can enjoy many of the features of a standard family home, such as spacious dwelling spaces, up to three bedrooms, and premium interiors. At the same time, our apartments also offer many amenities that bring people together and help create a sense of community. This makes Apex Manayunk truly a one of a kind place to live in.”

JRK is pleased to share that there are still available units at the premier apartment. Interested parties may visit https://www.apexmanayunk.com or call (844) 876-7619.

For easier application, Apex Manayunk is also accepting tenants via its online portal

About Apex Manayunk

Located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, we feature modern 1, 2, and 3-bedroom loft style apartments and townhomes, many with dens. Our 2 and 3-bedroom townhomes have a fun and industrial feel. That’s because Apex Manayunk expertly blends three brand-new buildings with four historic textile mill structures to create one of the region’s most exciting luxury apartment communities.