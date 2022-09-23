The FIRST Rafa Nadal Foundation AWARDS

WEBWIRE – Friday, September 23, 2022

The Rafa Nadal Foundation promotes the 1st Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards thanks to the alliance with Telefónica.





The awards seek to recognize and highlight the best projects and social initiatives and each award-winning entity will receive an economic endowment of 15,000 to contribute to the development of the winning project.





The alliance between the Rafa Nadal Foundation and Telefónica makes it possible to promote this new initiative of the 1st Rafa Nadal Foundation Awards, organized by the Foundation itself and with the special participation of UNESCO. This commitment will extend for the next three years.





The awards seek to recognize and highlight the best projects and social initiatives, framed in 5 different categories:





– Sport





– Education





– Health & Wellness





 Social innovation





– International cooperation



This first call is aimed at non-profit entities with registered office in Spain and that have been in business for at least 5 years.





For the evaluation of the presented candidacies, the support of Fundación Lealtad will be counted on.





The final decision of the winners will fall on a jury of experts appointed at the proposal of the Rafa Nadal Foundation and UNESCO.





In addition to the awards, a special Fit for Life Unesco award will be given at the ceremony to an outstanding personality in the sports and social fields.





The person will be chosen based on a pre-selection of relevant personalities carried out jointly between the Rafa Nadal Foundation and UNESCO.





To participate in these awards, all entities can access the form through a landing that has been created especially for it.