Lysulin CEO: Healthy Aging Month Promotes Ways to Grow Old Gracefully

Healthy Aging Month is a time when seniors should take stock of their health.

“During September, older Americans should visit their doctors to make sure they are up-to-date on all their medical conditions,” said John Burd, CEO of Lysulin, Inc., which developed Lysulin, a blood sugar support dietary supplement. “Making sure you are taking care of yourself and following a low carb diet is the best medicine.”

Burd said catching potential health issues early is important.

“There are many ailments that can become serious problems if left untreated,” Burd added.

Here are some tips that can help keep you healthy:

Exercise

Healthy Diet – low in calories and carbohydrates

Stay social with family and friends

Regular medical checkups

Stay positive and keep your mind active

“Although you may not be able to prevent all illnesses, there are a lot of things you can do to give yourself a health advantage,” Burd said.

Burd’s health and wellness company in San Diego has developed a blood sugar management dietary supplement that could help people, including the elderly.

“Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is vital to staying healthy as you grow older,” Burd said. “High glucose levels may increase risks to your kidneys, heart, and nerve damage in your limbs.”

Burd’s company has developed Lysulin, a patented vegan formula that provides blood sugar support in three ways by helping to maintain healthy blood glucose and A1C levels while also promoting insulin function.

Lysulin products include:

Lysulin Capsules

Lysulin Chewable tablets

Lysulin Powder

Lysulin Liquid

Lysulin Shake in Chocolate and Vanilla flavors

Lysulin contains Lysine, Zinc, and Vitamin C in precise amounts to ensure its effectiveness and safety.

Burd, a PhD biochemist, said clinical studies indicate that Lysine, Zinc, and Vitamin C help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and insulin function.

To purchase Lysulin products, visit Lysulin.com.

Disclaimer: The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This press release is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Please check with your doctor.

About Lysulin, Inc.

Lysulin was founded by Dr. John Burd, a renowned scientist and the founder and former CEO of Dexcom, Inc., the leader in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems. His current research is focused on the toxic sugar coating that happens when excess glucose binds to and changes proteins in our bloodstream, a process called “protein glycation.”